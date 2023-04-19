The Carolina Forest Panthers defeated the Socastee Braves in a region matchup Tuesday night that ended being decided on penalty kicks.
With the win, the Panthers clinch the region title.
The hard-fought match was knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation. Socastee notched the first goal of the night at the 27 minute mark in the first half and took that 1-0 lead into halftime. The Braves lost their starting goalie to a red card infraction eight minutes before the half.
Both teams battled up and down the field the second half before Carolina Forest finally tied the Braves on a penalty kick at the 12:30 mark.
At the end of regulation, neither team could score in two 5-minute overtimes, sending the contest into penalty kicks. The Panthers won 4-2.
Panthers head coach Gene Dougherty said he was proud of the effort put forth by his players.
“This region is tough and it’s great to get a conference win,” Dougherty said. “Socastee played their hearts out tonight.”
The victory kept the Panthers undefeated in the region with one region contest left on the schedule against St. James. The loss drops Socastee to two conference losses, giving the Panthers the title.
Dougherty said he was particularly proud of how his team has learned to work together throughout the season.
“They really came together as a team,” he said. “Our goal is to remain undefeated in the region. We have one more regional game and two-non conference games left on the schedule before we get to the playoffs."
The win brings the Panthers record to 12-5-1 overall and 7-0 in region play.
The Braves’ record is now 10-3 overall and 4-2 in the region.
