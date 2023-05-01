Carolina Forest entered Monday night’s first-round 5A state playoff game against Fort Dorchester as a heavy favorite, but there was still plenty of relief to get the “first one” out of the way.
Last season, the Panthers entered the postseason as a No. 1 seed with 14 seniors but dropped a first-round home game to Dutch Fork.
The story unfolded a bit differently in the opening round this year.
Carolina Forest (16-5-1) flipped the script on Monday night, controlling a dominant 4-0 win at home.
“This team has been confident. There haven’t been many times this whole year where I felt like we weren’t going to get the goal we needed, and that’s how we felt going into tonight,” head coach Gene Dougherty said. “Things were clicking… we were very confident that it was going to come.”
On a regular night, Carolina Forest has just two seniors in its starting lineup. Dougherty started four on Monday, but that still marks a drastic shift from last season.
With this year’s young group, the Panthers now have a winning streak of 13 games. The team lost three games in a row to start the month of March, but the team now hasn’t lost since March 4.
Carolina Forest struck first in the fifth minute of play after a flurry of shots on goal. Following a deflection off the crossbar, sophomore Carson Baird hit a strike to the back of the net to give the Panthers the early 1-0 lead.
There were several other opportunities in the first half for Carolina Forest to score, but Fort Dorchester’s pace kept up over the first 40 minutes, sending the game to the half with Baird’s goal being the lone score.
Senior Philipp Rauhut led the Panthers out of the gates in the second half with a quick score off of a deflection, boosting the Carolina Forest lead to 2-0. Much like Baird’s score in the first, Rauhut used a second-chance opportunity in front of the net to capitalize, doubling Carolina Forest’s advantage.
Johnny Ortiz, a sophomore, and junior Fynn Bartsch added their own goals in the second half to clinch the win for the Panthers and send them into Wednesday’s second round, where they will face West Ashley.
Dougherty expects Monday’s performance from Rauhut, his senior captain, won’t be his last standout effort.
“He’s just one of those kids. I’ve coached him since seventh grade, and there’s just something special about him,” Dougherty said of Rauhut. “This year, we had a long talk. I told him that he was going to be a leader, and he told me that he felt like this was his team. With him, I just show up and tell him to get it done, and he takes care of the rest.”
West Ashley will travel to Carolina Forest Wednesday after a 2-1 win over Stratford on Monday evening. The Panthers, should they continue to advance, would have home-field advantage through the lower state finals.
Monday’s win was a necessary step, but it was also another notch in the “statement win” category.
On April 10, the Panthers knocked off Ashley Ridge 3-2 in a non-region win at home. That still marks the only loss the Swamp Foxes have taken all year, as they are 21-1 heading into the postseason.
Dougherty says he feels his team can play with, and beat, anyone in South Carolina.
Now that the first one is out of the way, the Panthers will continue getting chances to prove that they can do just that.
“These guys know they can beat anyone in the state,” Dougherty said. “I think at this point, for me to say anything other than that being the goal would be wrong.”
