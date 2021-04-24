Will Hall seemed relieved Friday night when he was asked if any of his players needed post-game ice.
Thankfully, they did not.
In a season where injuries have constantly plagued Carolina Forest’s girls soccer team, the Panthers completed their region schedule with a 1-0 win over St. James. The victory capped a week that saw Hall earn his 100th win as a head coach and the team secure a region title.
But mostly, Hall was just happy to end a game with his team no worse for wear.
“Trying to stay healthy has been a job … to say the least,” he said. “We’ve had to move some players around to adjust to that. So it’s a constant change. It seems like every game is a different lineup.”
The Panthers lost star senior Emma Bucci to injury before the season even began. Then senior Sidney Croland’s year ended just as region play was beginning. Fortunately for the Panthers, not every injury has been so severe, but even the smaller ones added up.
“We took it a lot better than I expected, honestly,” senior striker Lexi Lilly said. “We didn’t let that push us back or anything. We moved forward.”
Along with the injuries, the other constant for the Panthers this season has been winning. They clinched the region title on Tuesday by beating St. James in a penalty shootout. Friday’s game was also close, but Gianna Pavone’s goal with about 12 minutes left in the second half was enough to boost the team’s record to 13-0.
“It was super important,” Lilly said of winning the region. “It was really important to all the girls, especially with how big of a [senior] class we have this year."
With the regular season behind them, the Panthers have earned a No. 1 seed for the playoffs, which begin on May 3. If they win that game, they would get at least one more home game.
For the team’s 11 seniors, reaching this milestone isn’t an unfamiliar experience. They won at least a share of the region title as freshmen and sophomores before COVID stole their junior season.
“I’m really excited,” Lilly said of her final trip to the playoffs. “We have a good opportunity. And I think it was well deserved for this season, especially with corona stuff happening last season. … We have a good shot.”
Provided, of course, that they stay healthy.
Carolina Forest boys clinch playoff spot
The Panthers’ boys soccer team entered this week with little room for error. Socastee had already secured the region title, including beating Carolina Forest twice the previous week. That meant just one more Region VI-5A playoff spot was available in the COVID-abbreviated postseason.
But with a 5-0 win over the Sharks Wednesday and a 5-4 victory in Friday’s rematch, the Panthers ensured their season will continue.
“Every time they pushed, we pushed back harder,” Carolina Forest coach Gene Dougherty said. “I was more proud of this effort than of any game we’ve played this season.”
St. James, which had split its two-game series with Socastee earlier in the season, needed just one win to earn a playoff spot. Then came the blowout loss to the Panthers.
Yet even after Wednesday’s comfortable victory, Carolina Forest players didn’t expect the Sharks to come out flat again.
“We knew that they would come back stronger,” senior striker Leean Shitrit said. “We knew we had to come out here, put some good work in and get ready for it. Because at the end of the day, any team can come back.”
The game was a back-and-forth affair that saw seven goals scored in the first half. Carolina Forest extended its lead to 5-3 in the second half before St. James closed the gap late.
But the Panthers held on.
Friday’s win improved Carolina Forest's record to 7-6 (6-2 region).
“We’ve been kind of going through a roller coaster season,” Dougherty said. “We’ve had a lot of ups, a lot of downs.”
Right now, the Panthers appear to be on the upswing. Coming off the losses to Socastee, they didn’t dwell on those outcomes and refocused.
That steady approach is paying off. The boys playoffs begin May 4.
“Sometimes games just don’t go your way,” Shitrit said. “And we were fortunate enough we were able to beat St. James twice. And now we just work from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.