Heading into the season, Gene Dougherty knew his team didn’t have a natural scorer.

Led by 13 seniors, the experienced Panthers could control a game everywhere but in the most important statistic, and that weakness haunted Carolina Forest Monday in a 2-1 loss to Dutch Fork in the opening round of the 5A boys soccer playoffs.

“They outplayed that team in every aspect of that game,” the coach said. “We had a few Achilles heels going into the season, and they were the things that bit us in the end.”

After conceding a goal in the fourth minute of the game, the Panthers settled down and pressured the Silver Foxes, getting multiple looks but failing to convert.

Perhaps their best chance to score in the first half came in the 35th minute when senior Dylan Donohue broke away from the Silver Foxes’ back line and blasted a shot toward the upper right corner. But Dutch Fork keeper Adriano St. Marie leapt and snagged the ball to preserve the lead.

The Panthers’ pressure continued in second half and finally paid off when senior forward Tal Levi was fouled in the box in the 50th minute, giving the Panthers a penalty kick. Jess Arambula converted to knot the game at 1-1.

“We watched a lot of film on them,” Dougherty said. “They give up a lot of PKs. We knew that. Our plan was just keep attacking the box, keep attacking the box.”

The tie would be short lived, as Dutch Fork’s Joshua Welch put the Silver Foxes ahead about 10 minutes later. The Panthers had other opportunities, even putting a shot off the crossbar, but every effort proved futile.

“We dominated possession,” Dougherty said. “We did everything that we are trained to do. And we just couldn’t put one in. I feel so bad for this group.”

Despite the loss, the Panthers won their region this year, dropping just one region game and earning a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“They were resilient,” Dougherty said. “They fought. They worked their butts off this week. … Halfway through the season, I was like, ‘I don’t even need to warm you guys up. You know what’s expected of you. You know what you have to do.’ It’s the most rewarding coaching experience I’ve ever had.”