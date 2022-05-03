The Bluffton High Bobcats brought the curtain down on the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ girls soccer season Tuesday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Bluffton overpowered North Myrtle Beach 7-0 to move on to the second round playoff game against Aiken on Thursday. Aiken had a first-round bye.
Most of the contest was spent on the Bluffton side of the field with the Bobcats notching their first goal off a corner kick less than two minutes into the game. Bluffton controlled the action for most of the half, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime.
The Chiefs tightened up their defense for the first part of the second half, holding the Bobcats to one score 10 minutes in. But the faster Bobcats took control of the game and racked up three more goals before going to their bench.
The Chiefs finished the season with a record of 10-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.