The Bluffton High Bobcats brought the curtain down on the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ girls soccer season Tuesday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Bluffton overpowered North Myrtle Beach 7-0 to move on to the second round playoff game against Aiken on Thursday. Aiken had a first-round bye.

Most of the contest was spent on the Bluffton side of the field with the Bobcats notching their first goal off a corner kick less than two minutes into the game. Bluffton controlled the action for most of the half, taking a 3-0 lead into halftime.

The Chiefs tightened up their defense for the first part of the second half, holding the Bobcats to one score 10 minutes in. But the faster Bobcats took control of the game and racked up three more goals before going to their bench.

The Chiefs finished the season with a record of 10-6 overall.