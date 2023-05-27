LEXINGTON | They gave credit to God and Pedro.
Ask the Aynor softball players about their journey to a state title and they will quote the biblical book of Romans. They will gush about their team devotions. And even amid the hoopla of winning a state championship, players and fans still took time after the game to gather in a circle on the field, holding hands and saying a prayer of thanks.
“Our thing is giving all the glory to God,” said senior Ryann Ellis, the team’s star third baseman. “That’s what we’ve been doing.”
Yet one of the joys of high school athletics is that sports can intersect both the solemn and the silly.
Enter the minion.
A stuffed yellow toy — one of the beloved industrious characters from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise — the Blue Jackets’ minion became a fixture at the team’s games this season.
Aynor won 30 games. Through their most important ones, Pedro was there smiling.
“Every game we hang him up on the fence,” said senior Katie Goff, who plays second base. “He went on the bus ride with us.”
The reason Pedro is here is because he has witnessed softball success before.
Years ago, many of the girls played on a youth all-star team, one that won a state championship. During that season, the girls became obsessed with minions. When they got a hit, they placed a minion sticker on their helmet. When they made a great defensive play, they put a minion sticker on their facemask. Many of the girls posed for photos with Pedro.
“It had become a reward,” said Lainey Squires, the team’s junior centerfielder.
“We had a big thing about minions,” Goff said. “So we got Pedro, the minion. And he was with us when we won state in 10U all-stars and went to the [youth] World Series and we brought him out for this season. And he helped us win state this year as well.”
Pedro makes his home with Squires. It was her father who bought him about seven years ago. Squires took a year off from softball last season, yet when she returned this year, so did Pedro.
“Once we got into the playoffs, I showed up to practice with him,” Squires said. “And everybody was like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Oh my gosh! It’s Pedro! Because 90% of us played with him.”
In the aftermath of the state championship, Pedro participated in many photo ops. He was hoisted up like a trophy.
Clad in overalls and goggles, Pedro is showing signs of age.
“He’s losing his hair,” Goff said.
Yet Pedro is not ready for retirement. Since he is 2-0 in postseasons, the team expects him to return.
“He’s gonna come back,” Squires said. “And when I get done (she graduates next year), I guess we’ll pass him on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.