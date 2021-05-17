Josh Vinson was approved for the position by Horry County Schools Monday night. He’ll transition over from his assistant principal role in the coming weeks. And already, his priority was clear.
“One of the things I really want to do is [work on] our facilities. That’s the thing you can see. That’s the public face of it,” said Vinson, 44. “I want to upgrade, modernize, spruce up, whatever phrase you want to use, to make them first class. I would love to say that we’re going to have the best in the state, but that’s going to be a chore. But that’s one thing I’m really going to walk around and see what I can do to make our facilities as good as possible.”
Vinson is already well-versed in both the inner workings of the school, as well as sports programs in general. He came to Socastee in 2015 from North Carolina, where he had served as a varsity coach and athletics director at South Rowan High School before jumping into an academic administrator track in 2013.
Since joining the Braves’ staff, he’s remained in tune with the school’s athletics via a personal fandom, his own daughters’ participation and a willingness to help with some of the day-to-day obligations after Hal McManus’ abrupt departure in February.
McManus, who was hired away from Boiling Springs to replace Tim Renfrow last July, left the position after just seven months for a return to the Upstate. Vinson was the “Band-aid”, as he put it, until the district could bring in longtime employee Marion Shaw to serve as the interim athletics director.
The district posted the position and conducted at least a small number of confirmed interviews, although it wasn’t immediately known how many candidates applied for the job.
Now that it’s Vinson’s, his first goal is to begin a multi-faceted fundraising campaign to improve those facilities. He believes he can get the necessary donations to start having serious conversations about field turf for the Braves’ football, soccer and lacrosse field so that when it is Socastee’s turn to upgrade to a rubberized track (in approximately two years), the entire surface between the stands can be upgraded.
Vinson also believes Socastee can raise awareness and money for improvements to the baseball and softball fields and the gym.
Some of those endeavors will likely be easier than others, although some on-field performance improvements in both in football and baseball won’t hurt. Ben Hampton’s football team finished third in Region VI-5A last fall — a spot that would have qualified it for the playoffs in most years — and Curtis Hudson’s baseball program won the Region VI-5A crown this spring after five straight seasons of missing the postseason.
Vinson still has aspirations on the academic side, but his commitment to the school was clear and he had plenty of internal support for this job immediately after it opened. He hopes he can repay that faith.
“We have a great community. I love this place. I thoroughly enjoy being here,” he said. “I still have aspirations of being a principal one day, but this is an opportunity to do something different. Hopefully we can put my skills to use to really help this place out.”
