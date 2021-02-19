Socastee’s replacement for longtime athletics director Tim Renfrow now needs a replacement of his own.
Hal McManus, who was hired last July after Renfrow’s ouster, has informed the Braves staff that he will be leaving, according to multiple sources at the school.
Friday morning, Socastee Principal Jeremy Rich confirmed the news, adding that the school would be “starting fresh and posting the position soon” in a search for his next athletics director — as opposed to using the same candidates from last summer’s process.
McManus could not be reached by phone, nor did he return multiple messages left from MyHorryNews.com. Previously, he served in the same position at three schools in the Upstate, in addition to his role as a varsity basketball coach. There are administrative jobs open in that region of the state.
McManus said last July when he was hired at Socastee that he could see himself retiring at the beach and that this job was “hopefully my last move.”
It is not immediately clear how much longer McManus will remain on staff or if the school will utilize an interim athletics director.
This is the second Horry County athletics director job to come open in the last month. North Myrtle Beach High Athletics Director Joe Quigley announced in January that he was retiring at the conclusion of the academic year. The posting for the opening has already closed, and the district and high school are moving through the application process.
