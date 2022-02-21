Josh Vinson joked about the “nightmare” that will be coordinating spring sports for the next few months.
The first-year Socastee athletics director, though, knows what playing most of his games on the road for the next few months will mean in the long run.
The full-scale renovation project on Braves’ primary field — used for football, lacrosse and soccer — is underway. Soon, it will feature a synthetic playing surface and new bleachers. A partial video board is also on the horizon, courtesy of the school’s athletics booster club.
“It was obviously part of the master plan I spoke about when I interviewed. This was on the dream list, but I was thinking years down the road,” said Vinson, who was approved for his current job last May. “This has accelerated what we can do. … We’ve been able to do all this because Horry County put their money where they believe in now.”
The price tag for the stadium project was approved at $1.5 million, and it was slated to take approximately 8-10 weeks to complete. Already, the old natural grass and much of the underlying dirt and sand has been removed. Principal Jeremy Rich estimated that it took some 550 dump truck loads to accomplish.
The old goal posts were knocked down, and leveling the surface should be completed soon, barring any potential weather delays. From there, the synthetic surface will be installed. Upon completion, the surrounding track will be swapped out for a composite surface similar to what was previously installed at St. James and Loris. That last part is scheduled to be completed in July.
But the stadium improvements aren’t the only upgrades coming. An updated weight room behind the south end zone now includes state-of-the-art racks (painted in Socastee’s school colors) and flooring. As of Thursday, it was 90% completed. The baseball and softball fields will also get new bleachers that will allow for more seating on the home and visiting sides.
In the meantime, Socastee will be playing its home soccer and lacrosse matches at the South Strand Recreation Complex off Scipio Road. Vinson can deal with that, knowing what’s ahead.
“It shows our kids that we’re committed. I joked with them, ‘We’re doing this for y’all. The district spent all this money. Let’s make sure we can cash that check on Friday nights. Let’s make sure we can cash that check on Thursday nights.’ We’re telling the world that we’re here to stay. We want to be a prominent power in the state of South Carolina.”
ON DECK
Socastee earned front-runner status for its athletics improvements because of the amount of work that was needed on the stadium.
However, it’s about to have company.
Loris, St. James and Carolina Forest are also slated to have their synthetic fields by the start of football season; construction at Loris is expected to start this week. In 2023, North Myrtle Beach, Green Sea Floyds and Aynor will get their synthetic surfaces; Conway’s will be installed in 2024.
MORE ATHLETIC FUNDING AHEAD?
Horry County Schools is also about to mull over another potentially significant budget line regarding athletics.
Supplemental pay increases.
In a memo from HCS Chief Officer of Student Services Velna Allen and district Athletics Director Jason Cox released prior to last week’s board retreat, it was revealed that coaching supplements here were below the state-wide average in 86% of the current positions, based upon data compiled from 31 other districts.
“Athletic coaching supplements have not been adjusted in the past eight years and have fallen behind in comparison to other districts in South Carolina,” the memo stated. “Having comparable coaching supplements amongst the other districts in the state has become just as competitive as the contests played. It is important to attract and retain the best coaches for our student-athletes.”
The goal, one part of a three-year project that is slated to cost $1.1 million in its current form, also included development of full middle school athletics programs.
Currently, athletics supplements range from $9538 annually for athletics directors, $8,670 for varsity football head coaches, $6,647 for varsity basketball head coaches and $3,324 for baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse varsity head coaches. The smallest supplement is $1,806, which covers several sub-varsity head and assistant coaches. Since most coaches are also teaching, the bulk of their pay comes from their experience in the classroom. However, several successful coaches have left Horry County in recent years, receiving significant pay raises in the process.
Under this proposal, supplements for varsity and sub-varsity head and assistant coaches would increase, when necessary, to match the statewide average in each position.
A formal vote on the increase could happen as soon as next week’s board meeting.
