The S.C. High School League is waiting at least a few more days before deciding whether to postpone, delay or outright cancel its spring athletics calendar in reaction to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The SCHSL’s Executive Committee held a teleconference at 4 p.m. Thursday, and after about an hour of discussion, the group elected to schedule another meeting for 4 p.m. Monday. The extra few days will allow the committee to gather more information from state leaders and individual school districts before making a decision that attempts to weigh the pros and cons of the potential risk of the virus and the fallout from either that and/or the cancellations of games.
The committee discussed several alternatives, ranging from limited-audience games to an outright stoppage of play.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control have not recommended school closures or event postponement in the state of South Carolina.
However, many sports leagues and associations at the professional, collegiate and high school levels around the Southeast and country have already done just that. During Thursday’s Executive Committee meeting, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships, beginning with the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that were slated to begin next week.
Earlier in the day, most NCAA Division I conferences had cancelled the remainder of their tournaments. And earlier this week, the Ivy League announced a cancellation of all spring sports.
The North Carolina High School Athletics Association on Thursday elected to suspend all sporting events through April 6.
