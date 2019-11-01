Carolina Forest’s volleyball team easily defeated Berkeley 3-0 last week to reach the second round of the 5A playoffs, according to the school’s website.
The Panthers were scheduled to host River Bluff Tuesday after press deadlines. The winner would have played Thursday. Check myhorrynews.com for updates.
The Panthers were undefeated in region play this year, earning the team’s third straight region championship.
Tennis team falls to Wando in playoffs
Carolina Forest’s girls tennis team battled Wando last week, but the Panthers’ season ended in a 6-0 loss in the first round of the 5A playoffs, according to the school’s website.
Despite the loss, the Panthers remain optimistic about the program because the team is young and will return many key players.
In last week’s loss, Megan Sinclair (Wando) defeated Mia Cabildo (Carolina Forest) 6-4, 6-2 in singles play; Lily Zimmerman (Wando) defeated Raleigh Keenan (Carolina Forest) 7-6 (4), 6-2; Ellie Zimmerman (Wando) defeated Kristina Miroff (Carolina Forest) 6-1, 6-1; Karson Powers (Wando) defeated Payton Yates (Carolina Forest) 6-4, 6–4; and Laurel Maynne (Wando) defeated Layla Lowder (Carolina Forest) 6-3, 6-3. In doubles play, Wando’s duo of Elle Adan and Clara Burresi beat Carolina Forest’s Lauren Spain and Savannah Case (CF) 6-3, 6-4.
Locally, Conway and Socastee reached the second round of the playoffs.
Region cross country meet held this week
Carolina Forest was scheduled to run in this week’s region cross country championships, which were set to be held Wednesday in Florence after press deadlines. Check myhorrynews.com for updates.
Girls golf team goes to
state match
After a strong second place finish in the lower state tournament last week, Carolina Forest’s girls golf team was scheduled to play in the state competition this week in Columbia. The match was set to wrap up Tuesday after press deadlines. Check myhorrynews.com for updates.
