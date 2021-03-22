Tony Heilbronn will be walking into what he calls a perfect job.
The Darlington boys basketball coach and assistant athletics director was approved as North Myrtle Beach High's next athletics director during Monday’s Horry County Board of Education meeting. He’ll succeed Joe Quigley, who announced his retirement in January after 15 years leading the Chiefs sports programs.
“To me, it was an ideal situation,” Heilbronn said after he was approved. “Coach Quigley has been building this for a long time. The success each year has been passing higher and higher.”
Heilbronn will be stepping into one of the winningest overall athletics programs in all of Class 4A. The Chiefs made runs to the state finals in football and girls basketball already this academic year, and seven varsity programs have already won region championships.
The person getting the keys to all that, though, is no stranger to athletics in this region. He’s spent time coaching various sports at multiple schools that currently share a spot in Region VI-4A with North Myrtle Beach. Of late, he’s been the Falcons’ head varsity basketball. Last year, he was also promoted to the assistant AD job.
He’ll turn 36 in April.
“This came maybe a year or two earlier than I would have thought,” he said. “But when [North Myrtle Beach Principal Teresa] Todd offered me, I had to take it. There was no way I could say ‘No.’”
Heilbronn’s contract at Darlington runs through June 11, so he’ll be transitioning to the Grand Strand in the coming months.
