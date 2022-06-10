James Brown doesn’t even blink at the distance.
Beginning June 20, the longtime area high school coach will start a 3,098-mile bike ride from Davis, California, between San Francisco and Sacramento, to his home in Surfside Beach. It will be the 10th ride he’s conducted to raise funds for the Ashley G Foundation, but it will be his longest by some 500 miles. And he’ll ride nearly a quarter of the entire cross-country trip by himself.
“I plan out all of school for next year. I plan practices in my head,” said Brown, now the athletics director and cross country and basketball coach at Coastal Leadership Academy in Myrtle Beach. “I think about kids I teach and coach. I try to think about what I can do to make my relationships with them better.”
He also thinks of the student he does it for.
The ride and foundation honors Ashley Gaines, who played tennis at Waccamaw High School for Brown from 2004-2006. She died in July 2008 after being diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Not long after, Gaines’ parents, Melanie and David, started the foundation, meant to help aid families of children dealing with their own lymphoma treatments. James and Sonja Brown have been involved from the get go. In 2011, Brown conducted the first of his rides, that one from Waco, Texas.
In the years since, Brown, 62, has rode home from places like New York City and Toronto and Key West, Florida, and New Orleans. The longest ride to date was the 2021 jaunt that commenced in Huntington Beach, California. That one measured a cool 2,650 miles.
His next ride will top it by 500 miles, give or take.
It will begin on June 20 in Davis. He’ll have one more stop in California before cutting through Nevada (six stops), Utah (three stops), Colorado (six), Kansas (five), Missouri (four), Illinois (one), Kentucky (five), Tennessee (one), North Carolina (two) and then South Carolina, with one night in Florence before rounding it out back in Surfside Beach.
All donations will go directly to the Ashley G Foundation.
Brown estimates that each of his last three rides approached $40,000 apiece, although gas and hotel stays chew into that total some. To combat costs, the Browns never stop working the phones. Sonja, who will work remotely during the 41-day trek and meet James at each night’s stop, will also post updates throughout the entire journey. James Brown also uses ride breaks to update his friends while prodding others for donations.
One of Brown’s cousins will meet him in San Francisco and ride along until the duo gets to Sedalia, Missouri, a day-and-a half east of Kansas City.
From there, Brown will ride the ensuing 760 or so miles solo before being joined by a small contingent in Greenville, Tennessee. Fifteen riders will partake in the last day or two to form a convoy heading back to the Grand Strand.
They are currently slated to arrive on Saturday, July 30.
It will complete a ride that has long been on his radar. Aside from the distance, there’s also two mountain ranges, long stretches of solitude and plenty of other reasons to be, as he put it, mentally tougher than he was during his first ride back in 2011.
“This is the one I wanted to do,” Brown said. “The way I’m going, through the Sierra Nevadas and the Rockies, there’s not more difficult rides. To be able to get through all those, the deserts and the plains of Kansas, I love it. I want to be able to get back here and say I did it.
“I want to raise a bunch of money for Ashley G., but I want to conquer this thing. I’m competitive. This, to me, is like another opponent. I want to conquer it.”
