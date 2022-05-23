Collin Liggett spent the better part of the last two months acclimating himself to St. James sports.
Around every turn, he found something else he liked.
The feeling was mutual. On Monday, Liggett was named as the fourth athletics director in school history. He’ll transition from Spring Valley – where he was most recently the school’s assistant athletics director and formerly the Vikings’ baseball coach — over the next few weeks and hopes to hit the ground running come his official start date on July 1.
“When you start talking about moving your family halfway across the state, you’ve got to do your research and make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons — know exactly what you’re getting into,” Liggett said. “After looking at everything, I decided this was definitely a place I wanted to be. I want to be part of St. James High School, a part of the community. I think we can do some really good things there and build on what’s already been established to hopefully get us to that next level.”
While he’s followed along with the Sharks’ programs since applying in March, the connection to the school was one that started 13 years ago. It was then, in 2009, that Liggett coached St. James standout baseball player Tanner English on a travel ball team.
English, of course, went on to lead the Sharks to the 2011 state championship, played at South Carolina and then professionally for six years.
Right around the time English hung it up, Liggett changed directions with his own career. In order to spend more time with his family, he resigned as the Spring Valley baseball coach and moved into the administrative side.
That influence he had, Spring Valley football coach Robin Bacon said, will be an immediate benefit at St. James. Bacon said Liggett is a “tireless worker,” but also highly creative.
“He’s going to bring a big social [media] influence,” Bacon said. “The biggest thing he’s going to do is really push all of the sports, all of the kids, bring a lot of excitement. He’s really going to brand the school. A lot of people push their schools. He’s going to put a social brand on it. That’s going to be exciting for all the kids.”
Within minutes of the news spreading Monday, fellow Spring Valley coaches, parents and even media members were lauding the decision.
The process to get to Liggett was expectedly delayed by the fact that St. James was also in search of a new principal. Ryan Poston was chosen for that job May 9.
According to a response to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MyHorryNews.com, Liggett was one of seven candidates interviewed (last Wednesday) out of the 40 who initially applied.
The district named New Hanover (N.C.) Athletics Director Kelly Lewis as the other finalist. Lewis was previously a finalist last year for the district-wide athletics director position that went to Jason Cox.
Liggett will replace Billy Hurston, who announced his retirement in March and was placed on administrative leave on May 5 following a verbal altercation with a student. Hurston submitted his full resignation to the district six days later.
One of the immediate questions for Liggett will be how to help St. James football finally get things going. The program has had limited success, achieving one winning season on the gridiron since beginning varsity ball in 2004.
To that, Liggett said patience will be necessary.
“The biggest thing is to support the coaches, to let them know the administration and the staff is behind them, to make sure the kids know they’re supported,” Liggett said. “They’ve got great fan support, a great student section. We’re going to continue to encourage them to get out there and make it a place where the student-athletes want to play.
“I’m not going to micromanage [coaches]. They were hired for a reason. That’s what they do. But as the athletic director, the job is for me to support them.”
