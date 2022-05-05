After a brutal Tuesday that sent the majority of Horry County playoff teams into the elimination rounds of their respective offseasons, Wednesday included plenty of wins.
This was what more squads were hoping for.
Aynor baseball, St. James, Loris and Aynor softball, Myrtle Beach soccer and Myrtle Beach tennis all walked away with huge victories that pushed them deeper into the playoffs. The only local team that saw its season come to an end Wednesday was the North Myrtle Beach boys soccer team, which fell on the road at North Augusta.
Softball losers Conway and Carolina Forest were knocked into their respective district elimination rounds but will have every chance to climb back through with wins from here on out.
The remaining schedule this week has been modified from the prescribed South Carolina High School League slate due to travel or prom concerns. Both St. James and North Myrtle Beach softball will play their winner’s brackets games on Thursday, while most softball games will remain on Friday.
WEDNESDAY’S SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Aynor 8, Fox Creek 5
Softball
St. James 12, River Bluff 7
White Knoll 6, Conway 0
Chapin 8, Carolina Forest 1
Loris 11, Strom Thurmond 0
Aynor 16, Brookland-Cayce 7
Boys Soccer
Myrtle Beach 3, May River 2 (OT)
North Augusta 5, North Myrtle Beach 0
Boys Tennis
Class 4A Lower State final
Myrtle Beach 6, Beaufort 0
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
Girls Soccer (Second round)
Class 5A
No. 2 West Ashley at No. 1 St. James, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 2 Lucy Beckham at No. 2 Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Class 5A
No. 2 West Ashley at No. 1 Carolina Forest, 6 p.m. (elimination game)
No. 4 Goose Creek at No. 2 St. James, 6 p.m. (elimination game)
No. 4 Fort Dorchester at No. 3 Socastee (elimination game)
No. 4 Conway at No. 2 Wando (elimination game)
Class 4A
No. 2 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 James Island (winner’s bracket)
Class 3A
No. 4 Loris at No. 2 Lake City, 6:30 p.m. (elimination game)
No. 2 Hanahan at No. 1 Aynor (winner’s bracket)
Class 1A
No. 2 St. John’s at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds (winner’s bracket)
Softball
Class 5A
No. 3 Wando at No. 1 St. James (winner’s bracket)
Class 4A
No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta, 6 p.m. (winner’s bracket)
FRIDAY
Softball
Class 5A
No. 4 West Ashley at No. 3 Carolina Forest (elimination game)
Class 3A
No. 2 Oceanside Collegiate at No. 1 Aynor (winner’s bracket)
No. 2 Loris at No. 1 Marlboro County (winner’s bracket)
Boys Soccer
No. 2 Myrtle Beach at No. 1 James Island
SATURDAY
Boys Tennis
Class 4A State Finals
Myrtle Beach vs. Greenwood, 10 a.m. (Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, Florence)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.