504 MBHS tennis_JM04.JPG

Rivers Cahill returns a ball on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Seahawks won the lower state championship and remain undefeated. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

After a brutal Tuesday that sent the majority of Horry County playoff teams into the elimination rounds of their respective offseasons, Wednesday included plenty of wins.

This was what more squads were hoping for.

Aynor baseball, St. James, Loris and Aynor softball, Myrtle Beach soccer and Myrtle Beach tennis all walked away with huge victories that pushed them deeper into the playoffs. The only local team that saw its season come to an end Wednesday was the North Myrtle Beach boys soccer team, which fell on the road at North Augusta.

Softball losers Conway and Carolina Forest were knocked into their respective district elimination rounds but will have every chance to climb back through with wins from here on out.

The remaining schedule this week has been modified from the prescribed South Carolina High School League slate due to travel or prom concerns. Both St. James and North Myrtle Beach softball will play their winner’s brackets games on Thursday, while most softball games will remain on Friday.

WEDNESDAY’S SCOREBOARD

Baseball

Aynor 8, Fox Creek 5

Softball

St. James 12, River Bluff 7

White Knoll 6, Conway 0

Chapin 8, Carolina Forest 1

Loris 11, Strom Thurmond 0

Aynor 16, Brookland-Cayce 7

Boys Soccer

Myrtle Beach 3, May River 2 (OT)

North Augusta 5, North Myrtle Beach 0

Boys Tennis

Class 4A Lower State final

Myrtle Beach 6, Beaufort 0

HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Girls Soccer (Second round)

Class 5A

No. 2 West Ashley at No. 1 St. James, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 2 Lucy Beckham at No. 2 Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Class 5A

No. 2 West Ashley at No. 1 Carolina Forest, 6 p.m. (elimination game)

No. 4 Goose Creek at No. 2 St. James, 6 p.m. (elimination game)

No. 4 Fort Dorchester at No. 3 Socastee (elimination game)

No. 4 Conway at No. 2 Wando (elimination game)

Class 4A

No. 2 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 James Island (winner’s bracket)

Class 3A

No. 4 Loris at No. 2 Lake City, 6:30 p.m. (elimination game)

No. 2 Hanahan at No. 1 Aynor (winner’s bracket)

Class 1A

No. 2 St. John’s at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds (winner’s bracket)

Softball

Class 5A

No. 3 Wando at No. 1 St. James (winner’s bracket)

Class 4A

No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta, 6 p.m. (winner’s bracket)

FRIDAY

Softball

Class 5A

No. 4 West Ashley at No. 3 Carolina Forest (elimination game)

Class 3A

No. 2 Oceanside Collegiate at No. 1 Aynor (winner’s bracket)

No. 2 Loris at No. 1 Marlboro County (winner’s bracket)

Boys Soccer

No. 2 Myrtle Beach at No. 1 James Island

SATURDAY

Boys Tennis

Class 4A State Finals

Myrtle Beach vs. Greenwood, 10 a.m. (Eddie Floyd Tennis Center, Florence)

