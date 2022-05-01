Chad Sarvis had some easy fodder for his team entering this week’s baseball playoffs.

The Aynor coach took the high road instead.

The Blue Jackets will take up their 22-2 overall record — one that includes a sweep of Region VII-3A, six wins over programs from higher classifications and a romp through the highest division of the Mingo Bay Classic tournament — into the Class 3A postseason. What Aynor won’t have is a state ranking.

Sarvis’ team was left out of the most recent polls, released April 8.

“We haven’t put it up in the dugout board or on poster board,” Sarvis said this weekend. “Kids like to see those things. But I tell them every day, the only ranking that matters is the final one. Keep preparing yourself and work hard every day.”

Sarvis didn’t mean for his even-keel statement to sound like he was running for office. Clearly, he wasn’t about to bash his peers. Rather, he knows there are two pretty simple explanations for Aynor being left out of the Class 3A rankings. For starters, not many coaches participate in it to begin with, meaning oversights are more likely to happen. Secondly, the Blue Jackets’ businesslike approach to their games didn’t come with much fanfare.

Above all else, those rankings mean absolutely nothing when Aynor, a No. 1 seed placed in the District 7 bracket, takes on Fox Creek on Tuesday to open the four-team, double-elimination open rounds of the state tournament.

The Blue Jackets will be the favorite to advance out of the district, courtesy of much more than that No. 1 seed. They own a disciplined defense that didn’t commit many errors and allowed more than three runs just six times all season (twice against North Myrtle Beach and the rest during Mingo Bay). They can also mash offensively; Aynor scored six or more runs in 16 of its 22 games and reached double figures in eight games.

Because of all that, Sarvis and Co. will be at home throughout the district rounds as long as they continue to win.