Chad Sarvis had some easy fodder for his team entering this week’s baseball playoffs.
The Aynor coach took the high road instead.
The Blue Jackets will take up their 22-2 overall record — one that includes a sweep of Region VII-3A, six wins over programs from higher classifications and a romp through the highest division of the Mingo Bay Classic tournament — into the Class 3A postseason. What Aynor won’t have is a state ranking.
Sarvis’ team was left out of the most recent polls, released April 8.
“We haven’t put it up in the dugout board or on poster board,” Sarvis said this weekend. “Kids like to see those things. But I tell them every day, the only ranking that matters is the final one. Keep preparing yourself and work hard every day.”
Sarvis didn’t mean for his even-keel statement to sound like he was running for office. Clearly, he wasn’t about to bash his peers. Rather, he knows there are two pretty simple explanations for Aynor being left out of the Class 3A rankings. For starters, not many coaches participate in it to begin with, meaning oversights are more likely to happen. Secondly, the Blue Jackets’ businesslike approach to their games didn’t come with much fanfare.
Above all else, those rankings mean absolutely nothing when Aynor, a No. 1 seed placed in the District 7 bracket, takes on Fox Creek on Tuesday to open the four-team, double-elimination open rounds of the state tournament.
The Blue Jackets will be the favorite to advance out of the district, courtesy of much more than that No. 1 seed. They own a disciplined defense that didn’t commit many errors and allowed more than three runs just six times all season (twice against North Myrtle Beach and the rest during Mingo Bay). They can also mash offensively; Aynor scored six or more runs in 16 of its 22 games and reached double figures in eight games.
Because of all that, Sarvis and Co. will be at home throughout the district rounds as long as they continue to win.
THE WAYS OF OLD
For the first time since 2019, the spring sports playoffs will be back to their old formats.
The 2020 seasons were canceled in March due to COVID-19, and last year’s playoffs were abbreviated to include half as many teams.
The 2022 versions, then, will be jam-packed with Horry County programs still alive for their respective state championships. In fact, the vast majority of teams from inside the school district qualified. It means plenty of action over the entire week, even as teams are eliminated.
Boys soccer state playoffs will join the fray Monday, with girls soccer and baseball beginning Tuesday and softball doing the same on Wednesday. The vast majority of Horry County programs in those sports qualified for the postseason, although the track records for their respective seeding is much better for some than others.
That’s where the return to old ways will factor heavily again.
Thanks to the four-team double-elimination tournaments in baseball and softball and the return to more lower-seeded squads making it (last year’s brackets were mostly Nos. 1 and 2 seeds), advancing has more to do with postseason success during the regular season than 2021.
After all, beating a No. 3 or 4 seed at home is much easier than defeating a No. 2.
So, who’s got the biggest advantages?
In boys soccer, Carolina Forest will open at home Monday against fourth-seeded Dutch Fork, a squad with a losing record. The next day, the St. James girls soccer team will kick off its Class 5A playoffs with a home game against a White Knoll (5-14-3) team that has dropped eight of its last nine.
Carolina Forest and Green Sea Floyds will join Aynor as No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications, which also start Tuesday. And on Wednesday, St. James and Aynor softball will begin their postseasons as No. 1 seeds.
THIS WEEK’S PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
MONDAY
Boys Soccer (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 Dutch Fork at No. 1 Carolina Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Socastee, 6 p.m. (at Conway)
No. 3 St. James at No. 2 River Bluff, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 3 Beaufort at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
(Myrtle Beach received first-round bye)
Class 3A
No. 4 Aynor at No. 1 Brookland-Cayce
No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Gilbert
Boys tennis (Third round)
Class 4A
No. 3 Hilton Head at No. 1 Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls Soccer (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 White Knoll at No. 1 St. James, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Socastee, 6 p.m. (at Carolina Forest)
No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 River Bluff
Class 4A
No. 3 Bluffton at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
(Myrtle Beach received first-round bye)
Class 3A
No. 3 Brookland-Cayce at No. 2 Aynor
No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Fox Creek
Baseball (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 Chapin at No. 1 Carolina Forest
No. 3 Dutch Fork at No. 2 St. James, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Socastee at No. 2 River Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Conway at No. 1 Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 3 North Augusta at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 4 Fox Creek at No. 1 Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Loris at No. 1 Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 4 Bethune-Bowman at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds
WEDNESDAY
Softball (First round)
Class 5A
No. 4 River Bluff at No. 1 St. James 6 p.m.
No. 3 White Knoll at No. 2 Conway, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Chapin
Class 4A
No. 3 Colleton County at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 4 Brookland-Cayce at No. 1 Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Strom Thurmond at No. 2 Loris
