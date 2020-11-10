Emma signs with USC

Carolina Forest soccer standout Emma Bucci signed with the University of South Carolina on Wednesday.

Standout athletes across Horry County announced their college decisions Wednesday.

Nov. 11 marked the first day high school students in all sports except football could sign their college letters of intent. 

“I’m excited,” said Aynor High School senior Kennedy Ellis, who signed to play softball for Coastal Carolina University. “I want to say thanks to my family. I couldn’t have done it without any of them."

Ellis makes college commitment

Kennedy Ellis signs with Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. She's a softball standout for Aynor.
Peyton Ellis makes college commitment

Peyton Ellis signs with Erskine College on Wednesday. The Aynor senior will play softball there.

Carolina Forest High School had four athletes announce Wednesday, including soccer star Emma Bucci. She signed with the University of South Carolina.

"I want to think all of my coaches that got me to where I’m at, all of my teammates and my parents of course," Bucci said. "I am really excited to see where the next four years are going to take me."

Bucci has scored 35 goals and recorded 18 assists during her time at CFHS. She will join a Gamecock program that has enjoyed success over the past four years. 

"USC made a great choice," Panthers head coach Will Hall said.

Here's a list of Horry County seniors who are making their college commitments this month:

Aynor

Landon Beverly, The Citadel (baseball)

Peyton Rabon, Erskine College (softball)

Kennedy Ellis, Coastal Carolina University (softball)

CF golf_JM01.JPG

Carolina Forest High School golfers Alayna Fortneberry (left) and Victoria Callahan are hoping to be able to play amid COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Carolina Forest 

Victoria Callahan, Lander University (golf)

Alayna Fortenberry, Lander University (golf)

Emma Bucci, University of South Carolina (soccer)

Amos Uber, Anderson University (soccer)

Lora Ledbetter

Lora Ledbetter led Conway's golf team in 2020.

Conway

Lora Ledbetter, Coker University (golf)

1030NMBvolleyball_jm09.JPG

North Myrtle Beach's Anna Rabon (15) serves in a win over Beaufort in 2018. Photo by Janet Morgan/Myrtle Beach Herald janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach

Anna Rabon, Converse College (volleyball)

socastee volleyball_JM01.JPG

Ellyn Adams (left) and Lauren Dowling are volleyball players at Socastee High School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Socastee 

Ellyn Adams, Lander University (volleyball)

0401stJames_JM03.JPG

St. James' Ethan Salak reacts as a pitch is a moment away from hitting a South Florence batter in 2019. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

St. James

Ethan Salak, Coastal Carolina University (baseball)

Derek Bender, Coastal Carolina University (baseball)

