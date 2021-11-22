The upcoming South Carolina High School League realignment — which determines classifications and regions for prep sports teams — will likely include significant changes in Horry County and across South Carolina.

Enrollment figures and classification projections provided to MyHorryNews.com give a relatively clear picture of which programs will move up or down in classification for the 2022-2024 scheduling block.

While the average daily membership (ADM) figures provided are technically unofficial and the entire process as a whole is in its infancy, similar data shared prior to the 2020-2022 realignment period proved to be more than 95% accurate and served as a solid blueprint for the finalized product. Based upon that and clear edicts from the SCHSL, the data gives an indication of what the next two years of high school sports in South Carolina will look like.

Locally, the biggest change would be that Socastee could drop to Class 4A and Conway is all but certain to do the same.

“I wouldn’t mind that a bit,” said Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll, who had yet to see the projections. “I would love to play in a region around here. I think that would be good for us from a competitive standpoint. I think that would be a good thing for us from a travel standpoint. We could have very good gates. I like it.”

For the last four years, the thought was schools like North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach would have enough growth to jump to Class 5A and form a super beach region alongside Carolina Forest, St. James, Socastee and Conway.

However, the newest alignment is likely going to center anything resembling a super region in Class 4A instead. While eight of the nine schools in the district grew, none of them did so enough to warrant an increase in classification. Simultaneously, Socastee’s growth (the Braves’ ADM figure is 81 students higher than the last realignment period), won't equate to an automatic inclusion in Class 5A.