The upcoming South Carolina High School League realignment — which determines classifications and regions for prep sports teams — will likely include significant changes in Horry County and across South Carolina.
Enrollment figures and classification projections provided to MyHorryNews.com give a relatively clear picture of which programs will move up or down in classification for the 2022-2024 scheduling block.
While the average daily membership (ADM) figures provided are technically unofficial and the entire process as a whole is in its infancy, similar data shared prior to the 2020-2022 realignment period proved to be more than 95% accurate and served as a solid blueprint for the finalized product. Based upon that and clear edicts from the SCHSL, the data gives an indication of what the next two years of high school sports in South Carolina will look like.
Locally, the biggest change would be that Socastee could drop to Class 4A and Conway is all but certain to do the same.
“I wouldn’t mind that a bit,” said Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll, who had yet to see the projections. “I would love to play in a region around here. I think that would be good for us from a competitive standpoint. I think that would be a good thing for us from a travel standpoint. We could have very good gates. I like it.”
For the last four years, the thought was schools like North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach would have enough growth to jump to Class 5A and form a super beach region alongside Carolina Forest, St. James, Socastee and Conway.
However, the newest alignment is likely going to center anything resembling a super region in Class 4A instead. While eight of the nine schools in the district grew, none of them did so enough to warrant an increase in classification. Simultaneously, Socastee’s growth (the Braves’ ADM figure is 81 students higher than the last realignment period), won't equate to an automatic inclusion in Class 5A.
Per the data provided, Socastee is 38th in the state in enrollment, meaning the school falls into the eight-school window of teams that could ultimately go either direction.
What that means is Carolina Forest and St. James could be the only Class 5A schools in the county and would need to be married with teams from the Charleston area or Midlands. That would leave Socastee, Conway, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach in Class 4A.
The SCHSL could ultimately place those four schools in a region with South Florence, West Florence, Wilson and Hartsville. Current Region VI-4A school Darlington has seen an ADM decrease of approximately 111 students and appears headed for Class 3A.
“It might end up being a wash. We’ve played West Florence before. We’ve played South Florence before. It’s not like I don’t know how to get there,” Socastee Athletics Director Josh Vinson said. “It’s going to change in scheduling going from a five-team to an eight-team region. That cuts down on a lot of the non-region schedule.”
Like Carroll, Vinson had yet to see the projections, which were based on ADM figures provided by each school earlier this month. If the Class 4A conglomerate comes to pass, it would mean those eight schools would need few non-region games to fill out each season across all sports. In football, for instance, each team would need to find just three non-region games for the next two-year window.
Local games between teams inside Horry County would all but do the trick.
Based upon these proposals, Aynor and Loris are firmly within the bulk of Class 3A teams and Green Sea Floyds, the third-largest Class 1A school, will likely remain there in order to fulfill region needs.
But as there are with every realignment, other problems will arise, and not just with hefty travel figures for Carolina Forest and St. James.
Geography will present one of the biggest challenges. With Class 5A possibly limited to 36 schools, the Greenville-Spartanburg area would have 13 teams, the area of the coast from Charleston up to and including the Grand Strand would contain 11, the Midlands has eight and York County four. The league's stated desire to limit regions to an even number of teams, preferably six each, would present a challenge.
In the case of Class 5A, the plus/minus four concept seems to make things tougher at first glance, rather than easier. The plus-four based on the reported numbers would add Socastee and Stall to the Charleston-Grand Strand group, Northwestern to York County and Irmo to the Midlands. Minus-four would remove Berkeley, Westside, Wade Hampton and Easley from the 5A list.
Further geographic challenges are presented by some schools that don't fit neatly into any realignment, no matter the numbers. Sumter, for example, presents travel concerns for any Class 5A region in which it would be included. But the Gamecocks are in the top half of the classification in terms of enrollment, and can't be flexed down. While Carolina Forest and St. James form a geographical match, they would still inhabit a region with four schools a significant distance away, likely in the Charleston area.
Many of the projections in this data are in line with a Nov. 10 document from the SCHSL. Among its guidelines were the 36-school target in Class 5A and a 50-school target in Class 1A. Either classification could increase or decrease by four schools to fill needs.
After that, the remaining membership would be divided evenly between the middle three classifications, again, with plus/minus four-school leeway allowed per classification to help with geography, keeping an even number of schools in each region and consideration for schools in the same district.
After realignment is completed, each classification’s athletics directors will determine the playoff formats for each division in each sport.
OFFICIAL SCHSL REALIGNMENT TIMELINE
Dec. 3: SCHSL receives Average Daily Membership (ADM) figures from state Department of Education
Dec. 8: ADM forwarded to member schools for verification
Dec. 10-15: SCHSL conducts reclassification/realignment process
Dec. 17: Information forwarded to all member schools
Jan. 24-26: Individual Classification Executive Committee meeting(s)
Feb. 9: SCHSL Executive Committee appeals meeting
Feb. 16: SCHSL Appellate Panel meetings
Feb. 22: Final realignment information sent to all membership
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.