Brian Alderson has been sitting around for a week wondering who his No. 1 North Myrtle Beach baseball team would face in the first round of the playoffs.
If all goes well for the Chiefs, they’ll get another week-long break as a reward.
Class 4A baseball and softball’s new bracket format goes into effect this year, meaning the four-team pod system used for years (and still in use for the other four classifications) is going to draw plenty of attention from the entire state.
“We’re the test tube babies,” Alderson said. “Even with the old system, you’re very heavily favored if you win your region. That stays true to this model.”
What changes, however, is the format after the first round. Instead of four four-team pods in each the lower state and upper state, those two divisions are now split into two eight-team double-elimination brackets. Those feed two teams into a best-of-three lower state series and another for the upper state.
None of that is the biggest difference, though.
Beginning this spring, the team that wins its first three playoff games in each of the four brackets is then gifted a full week off while the remainder of the teams in the losers' bracket fight through that stage for the right to face the team who won its first three games.
The team that scrapes through the losers bracket would then have to win two games against the aforementioned squad from the winners bracket to advance.
Of course, nothing is written in stone.
But it would be hard to argue that North Myrtle Beach isn’t one of the teams sitting in the pole position.
The Chiefs, courtesy of their 10-0 run through Region VI-4A, earned a coveted spot in Lower State Bracket 2. They’ll play a still-to-be-determined at-large team Monday. Then, if they win that first game, they’ll face a team that finished either third or fourth in their respective region on Wednesday and - again, if they win game two - then host a third game on Friday.
Should North Myrtle Beach sweep through next week, it will sit idle until May 12, at which point the Chiefs would host a fourth consecutive game to open the playoffs against a team that played at least one extra game and was forced to cycle through even more pitching and was subjected to even more travel.
A favorable place to be, indeed. However, Alderson wasn’t interested in getting ahead of himself.
“I try not to put added pressure on them,” he said. “They know what’s at stake. We try to be like ‘let’s go play our next game.’ We try not to look too far ahead. When we won the region championship, I didn’t talk about winning a state championship. I talked about our next game.”
TAKING NOTHING FOR GRANTED
St. James girls soccer and softball, Carolina Forest baseball and boys soccer, Myrtle Beach girls and boys soccer and Aynor softball all head to the playoffs with a region championship in their back pocket.
The two Myrtle Beach soccer teams and St. James soccer were granted first-round playoff byes, while St. James softball, Carolina Forest baseball and boys soccer will face at-large opponents (the last teams selected for each bracket) in the opening round.
Yet, if anyone is qualified to speak on not taking anything for granted, it’s Adam Jones.
On five occasions in recent years, the St. James softball coach has seen his team fall short of a district championship (the opening four-team pod for the playoffs) after winning a region crown and earning a No. 1 seed. In fact, the one-time state championship program hasn’t advanced to the lower state field since 2012.
“For whatever reason, whether it’s a mental block or a physical block - we’ve been to a lot of district championship games - we just haven’t finished well,” Jones said. “I think this team is the most talented team we have. We start four freshmen and an eighth grader. When you’re young, you’re hungry.”
Jones’ squad will open the playoffs Wednesday at home against an at-large opponent. Those selections are slated to be made Saturday afternoon, at which point the Sharks will have three full days to prepare for whomever it is.
Several teams won’t have the luxury of time.
Thanks to Friday’s region reporting deadline and many regions around the state electing to use every possible day for region contests, some area programs who have playoff games as early as Monday still don’t know who they’re playing.
EDITOR’S NOTE: MyHorryNews.com will update all schedules as games are finalized.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A (Monday)
At-Large at No. 1 Carolina Forest
No. 3 River Bluff at No. 2 Socastee
No. 4 St. James at No. 2 Stall
Class 4A (Monday)
No. 1 Myrtle Beach (first-round bye)
No. 9 TBA at No. 8 North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A (Monday)
TBD at No. 2 Aynor
No. 4 Loris at TBD
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A (Tuesday)
No. 1 St. James (first-round bye)
No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Socastee
No. 4 Conway at No. 1 Ashley Ridge
Class 4A (Tuesday)
No. 1 Myrtle Beach (first-round bye)
No. 11 North Myrtle Beach at No. 6 TBA
Class 3A (Tuesday)
TBD at No. 2 Aynor
No. 3 Loris at TBD
BASEBALL
Class 5A (Tuesday)
TBD At-Large at No. 1 Carolina Forest
TBD at No. 2 Socastee
No. 3 St. James at No. 2 Cane Bay
At-large Conway at No. 1 Summerville
Class 4A (Tuesday)
TBD At-large at No. 1 North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A (Tuesday)
No. 3 Marlboro County at No. 2 Aynor
No. 4 Loris at No. 1 Lake City
Class 1A (Tuesday)
No. 3 Green Sea Floyds at No. 2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt
SOFTBALL
Class 4A (Tuesday)
No. 11 North Myrtle Beach at No. 6 AC Flora
Class 5A (Wednesday)
TBD At-Large at No. 1 St. James
No. 3 White Knoll at No. 2 Conway
No. 4 Carolina Forest at No. 1 Berkeley
Class 3A (Wednesday)
TBD at No. 1 Aynor
TBD at No. 2 Loris
Class 1A (Wednesday)
No. 4 Green Sea Floyds at No. 1 Branchville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.