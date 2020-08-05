The South Carolina High School League bought itself some more time to adapt to COVID-19.
The league’s executive committee on Wednesday morning unanimously approved moving the start of cross country and volleyball back one week while football and competitive cheer were moved back to Sept. 8. Girls golf, swimming and tennis will still be allowed to commence full practices on Aug. 17, the previously adopted start date for all sports.
The goal falls in line with how the league has proceeded so far, keeping its sports in order before moving forward. All of those sports calendars would get through this season before addressing winter and spring athletics.
“It still allows our fall sports to end in the fall sports season,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said during the committee meeting.
However, Singleton was quick to point out that even this plan is tentative. He admitted that dates could move again.
“Because of the unknowns, it’s hard to come up with one set criteria [for determining further delays],” he added.
It’s the latest decision in response to the pandemic. And the process has been one with a lot of moving parts, both locally and statewide.
Earlier this week, the Lexington 1 School District withdrew its appellate panel protest to approve its proposal, one that aimed to swap sports seasons and was drawing plenty of attention statewide. That plan, which would have immediately moved football to the late winter and early spring and several spring sports to the fall, was met with extreme resistance from spring coaches who believed their sports would be cut short for the second straight academic year. Spring sports were eliminated after limited play in March due to statewide school closures.
On Tuesday evening, Horry County Schools approved a plan that it will submit to the state board. That proposal included, among other items, allowing athletes to participate in sports when an e-learning education plan was being utilized.
Together, all those items cleared a path for sports, however rocky that path remains.
