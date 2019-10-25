Carolina Forest’s girls golf team followed its region championship with a second place finish at the lower state competition in Florence Monday, coach Mike Gray said.
Led by junior Victoria Callahan, who won the individual competition with a 67 (5 under par), the Panthers finished seven strokes behind lower state champion Lexington.
Callahan birdied three of the first five holes and finished with six birdies overall.
Carolina Forest freshman Mia Gray finished second in the individual competition, shooting a 70. The team’s showing qualifies the Panthers for the state competition next week in Columbia.
Along with Gray and Callahan, the team’s roster includes junior Alayna Fortenberry, seventh grader Savannah Sansom; eighth graders Gracelyn Toler and Dakota Santos; and senior Brooke Holmes.
The team has seen a strong 2019.
Last year, the Panthers were second in the region and finished sixth in the lower state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.