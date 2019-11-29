1122MB football_JM17.JPG

Myrtle Beach's Ryan Burger passes in the win over Airport as the Seahawks advance to the fourth round of the playoffs. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Here are live updates from tonight's scores. 

Myrtle Beach 28 Hartsville 21 (Final)

Green Sea Floyds 29 Lake View 18 (Final)

Carolina Forest 20 Dutch Fork 45 (Final)  

