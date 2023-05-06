While the path for St. James and Green Sea Floyds hasn’t been as straightforward, the Sharks and Trojans baseball squads will be playing for a district championship.
Both teams won elimination games Saturday, with St. James beating Cane Bay on a walk-off, seventh-inning base hit and Green Sea Floyds topping Bamberg-Ehrhardt 5-3 at home. They’ll join in-district programs Carolina Forest and North Myrtle Beach, which earned their spots in their respective district championships in the past two days.
That accounts for half of the Horry County baseball teams that made the playoffs to begin with.
“There’s a lot of close games [during the regular-season matchups],” St. James coach Robbie Centracchio said Saturday. “I feel like baseball is strong. I’ve seen the 5A ranks a little more than the others, but it’s a good year for baseball in the area, for sure.”
Horry County came one game from having a fifth team in the district championships. However, Loris fell 12-1 to Gilbert Saturday in a Class 3A elimination game. Additionally, Socastee - which finished second in Region V-5A to Carolina Forest - was drastically altered in recent weeks with the loss to ace pitcher Hayden Johnson.
Still, the regular-season results and competition have paid some dividends.
“I’m really proud of what our 12 seniors have accomplished and looking forward to what is in store for them,” Carolina Forest coach Thane Maness said. “They have bought into everything we have asked them to do to. … We played a really aggressive schedule to prepare ourselves for this moment. The goal was to win the region in preparation for a deep playoff run.”
Carolina Forest (Wednesday) and North Myrtle Beach (Friday, Saturday if necessary) will stay at home in the district championships, having two chances to win one game and advance. Green Sea Floyds will return to East Clarendon after beating Bamberg-Ehrhardt for a second time in the district tournament. East Clarendon previously defeated the Trojans 6-5 on Thursday.
St. James will head back to Summerville, the team that sent the Sharks to the elimination rounds, on Monday. The Green Wave entered the playoffs as the No. 5 team in Class 5A.
“It all comes down to how you’re playing at the time and what arms you have available,” Centracchio said. “Pitching wise, it won’t be a problem for us. It will be a matter of if we can execute better than the first time we went down."
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS TENNIS
Class 4A State Championship
Myrtle Beach 5, Riverside 1
GIRLS SOCCER
St. James 3, River Bluff 2
SOFTBALL
Class 4A
West Florence 7, North Myrtle Beach 0
BASEBALL
Class 5A
St. James 1, Cane Bay 0
Class 3A
Hanahan 9, Aynor 5
Gilbert 12, Loris 1
Class 1A
Green Sea Floyds 5, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Class 5A, District championship (Monday)
No. 3 St. James at No. 1 Summerville
No. 2 Wando at No. 1 Carolina Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A, District championship (Monday)
No. 3 Green Sea Floyds at No. 1 East Clarendon, 5 p.m.
Class 4A, District championship (Friday)
TBD at North Myrtle Beach
SOFTBALL
Class 5A, Elimination round (Monday)
No. 4 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Ashley Ridge
No. 3 White Knoll at No. 2 Conway, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Elimination round (Monday)
No. 1 Branchville at No. 4 Green Sea Floyds, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, District championship (Wednesday)
TBD at No. 1 St. James
Class 3A, District championship (Wednesday)
TBD at No. 1 Aynor
TBD at No. 3 Loris
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A, lower state final (Tuesday)
No. 1 St. James at No. 1 Wando
