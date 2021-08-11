This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
Marc Morris has the numbers again.
But will the Carolina Forest coach have the talent?
That's the question the Panthers are facing after the vast majority of contributors moved on after graduation. The eighth-year coach has what may be his smallest returning crop of starters since taking over this program, but he’s been around long enough to know the potential for success can’t be based on that alone.
“Each year is a new year. It doesn’t matter who’s returning or not,” Morris said. “It’s going to give some other kids the chance to play. When you have a new group, nothing proves to you how good a team can be other than experience. They’re not young because of age, but because of game experience.”
Morris’ roster will include 25 seniors, a product of the school’s standing as one of the largest in the state, not to mention a run of success. The Panthers’ season ended in both the 2019 and 2020 playoffs after losing to eventual five-time Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork. Had it been a different opponent either time, there’s no telling if Carolina Forest was hoisting up a trophy.
What’s undeniable, though, is that both of those Panther teams were much more loaded heading into their season openers.
This time around, they’ll be starting off the year with one full-time starter and one rotational starter returning on offense in running back Luke Janack and offensive lineman Manning Hitt.
It’s a little better on the other side of the ball, as a core group of linebackers — Janack, Damian Pineiro, Jack Schuesler, Sammy Atlasly and Michael Smith — can all do some damage.
Add in defensive linemen Peyton Bridges and Noah Chudyk, and Carolina Forest’s defense could be another standout unit. That will be important without the shock-and-awe offensive capabilities the offense displayed last season with Janack and quarterback Kyle Watkins behind center.
That one-two punch forced some pretty good offenses to go one-dimensional in order to keep up. That likely won’t be the case this year, and the Panthers’ non-region schedule is anything but easy with Myrtle Beach, Fort Dorchester and Ridge View all on the docket.
It’ll be a proving ground for all those new faces, ones who are now charged with carrying an expectation of program success.
“That’s what you shoot for as a program: to go in each and every year to be a part of the playoffs at the end of the year and win a state championship,” Morris said. “The kids expect to play well and do their very best. That’s something that we embrace.”
