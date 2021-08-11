ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Head coach: Marc Morris Record: 47-31 in seven seasons at Carolina Forest and 143-56 overall

Last year: 7-2, 2nd place in Region VI-5A, second round of state playoffs

Returning starters: One offense, five defense

Players to watch: RB/LB Luke Janack, OL Manning Hitt, DL Peyton Bridges, DL Noah Chudyk, LB Damian Pineiro

Breakout candidate: Quarterback Scott Saylor was the featured signal caller during the spring and summer sessions. While he may not be Kyle Watkins, he is a budding talent who will have every opportunity to produce.

Keys to success: Scores of under-experienced players are going to have to join the mix in a hurry. Carolina Forest’s saving grace is that many of them are upperclassmen who have been a part of this program for two or three seasons.