No. 2 River Bluff (9-2) at No. 1 Carolina Forest (9-1)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Former North Myrtle Beach coach Blair Hardin has brought the relatively young River Bluff to new heights in a hurry. This year’s 9-2 record matches the program best Hardin’s team originally set last year, and it has been getting into the win column with bunch scoring. Last week against West Ashley, the Gators dropped 21 points in the opening quarter to take a commanding lead. Two weeks back, they used used a monster third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit against Lexington. If that sounds familiar, it’s because scoring like that has virtually propelled Carolina Forest all year. The Panthers have recorded at least one 21-point quarter in all nine wins (they had two 14-point periods in the loss to Myrtle Beach) and scored four touchdowns in a quarter on three different occasions. Many of those big outputs came early in games, and Marc Morris would welcome it happening again against the Gators.
No. 4 North Myrtle Beach (6-4) at No. 1 Myrtle Beach (10-0)
Time | 7 p.m.
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 14 (Nov. 1)
About the game | It’s downright amazing to think how different these teams will look versus what they did when they were heading into the regular-season finale against each other. North Myrtle Beach was about to see its losing streak extend to four games, as quarterback Ramsey Lewis was still getting his legs underneath him following a lengthy injury absence. Lewis is back to full speed, having put up 536 combined passing/rushing yards in the last two weeks (including the loss to the Seahawks). Meanwhile, Myrtle Beach will almost assuredly be starting back-up quarterback Ryan Burger and leaning on its running game to carry the offense more than it has in years.
No. 2 May River (8-2) at No. 1 Aynor (10-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | May River’s only two losses came against a pair of schools that went on to win region championships — Beaufort and Wade Hampton. Against everyone else, the Sharks made the game look easy. In those eight victories, May River won by no fewer than 25 points. However, those numbers a bit deceiving in that none of those eight teams finished the season with a winning record. Chances are, Aynor is still going to give up a few points to a May River offense led by talented quarterback Ahmad Green. Still, the Blue Jackets’ own offense has been on absolute fire. Last week against Georgetown, for instance, Aynor rolled up 473 yards of offense and the team’s fifth 40-point game of the year. And it did all that without starting quarterback Andrew Brown, who sat out as an injury precaution. Brown is back, and he and the rest of the offense could jump out to another big point total again.
Friday game
No. 2 St. John’s (4-6) at No. 1 Green Sea Floyds (8-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Donnie Kiefer had a pretty valid concern that his team may play its fist game in 20 days and come out flat. The Trojans have been off since Week 9 of the regular season, when they dispatched region foe Hemingway with ease. They were then idle during what would have been the regular-season finale and received a first-round playoff bye. However, even if Green Sea Floyds has to deal with some significant rust — maybe it loses a fumble or blows a coverage — it should still have little problem with a St. John’s squad that is frankly no anywhere near the upper echelon of Class 1A football teams. The Islanders finished second in their region, yes, but they also average just a shade of 14 points per game. Looking at the common opponent between the two teams just another tick in the Trojans’ favor. St. John’s lost to Baptist Hill by 36 points. Green Sea Floyds defeated Baptist Hill 47-0.
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Luke Doty
MB
1,876
132-207-6
25
Mason Garcia
CF
1,806
101-157-2
15
Carlton Terry Jr.
CON
1,359
93-179-12
14
Gage Conner
LOR
1,191
84-184-13
11
Ethan White
STJ
948
67-129-6
9
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
1,306
98
13.3
20
David Legette
CF
1,123
117
9.6
25
Andrew Brown
AYN
1,026
173
5.9
15
Malachi Butler
STJ
1,019
174
5.9
6
Fred Pollard
AYN
922
96
9.6
11
Bubba Elliott
GSF
794
80
9.9
12
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
774
106
7.3
12
Ramsey Lewis
NMB
624
89
7.0
7
Quan Soles
LOR
615
107
5.7
5
Xayion Knox
MB
610
59
10.3
18
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Xavier Kinlaw
CON
909
51
17.8
13
Josh Murphy
CF
744
32
23.3
6
Brice Faircloth
LOR
594
36
16.5
5
Darius Hough
MB
535
30
17.8
7
J.J. Jones
MB
534
34
15.7
11
Kyle Watkins
CF
521
36
14.5
4
Riley Phipps
AYN
485
29
16.7
8
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
387
23
16.8
3
Jaylan Sarkman
MB
368
29
12.7
5
Zyer Belle
NMB
361
21
17.2
5
