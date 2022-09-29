FLORENCE | Wilson picked North Myrtle Beach apart.
Second-year coach Rodney Mooney's Tigers (5-1) intercepted the Chiefs four times during the first half, converting three of them into touchdown drives, during Wednesday's 42-9 victory at Tiger Stadium.
Wilson, which finished the game with five interceptions, is off to its best start since 2019 when the Tigers started 7-0 under then-coach Derek Howard.
"To be 5-1 is a whole lot better than at this time last year," Mooney said. "I'm really excited about our future."
Wilson rolled from the start with quarterback Tremel Echols completing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jyron Waiters for a 7-0 lead. Waiters intercepted Chief quarterback Chance Hall near first quarter's end, leading to a 1-yard TD by Zavian Scipio for a 14-0 advantage.
"It was a great game for our defense," Waiters said. "I love our defense and our communication. It has gotten way better. We're 1-0 in (Region 6-4A), and we've got plenty more to go and we can even get a lot better."
Hall's next two passes were also intercepted. The pick by Jaylen Brown led to an 85-yard TD run by Scipio. And after Chance Cummings' interception resulted in a 5-yard TD pass from Echols to Zandae Butler, Wilson led 28-0.
"Defensively, turnovers can change the whole momentum of the game," Mooney said. "We've been talking about wanting to create turnovers and not make turnovers ourselves. And we caused a bunch of them tonight to get the win."
Hall's next pass was an incompletion, but Wilson's Raquan McCall intercepted the next right before halftime. Teammate Zyier Wilson accounted for Wilson's fifth interception in the fourth quarter. And earlier, the Tigers' Brandon James recovered a fumble.
What made the Tigers' first half even more complete was the offense capitalizing on North Myrtle's mistakes. Echols passed for 127 first-half yards and finished the game with 172. Scipio had rushed for 102 on five carries and 125 at game's end.
The Chiefs got on the board in the third quarter on DeQuan Graham's 8-yard run (he finished with 90 yards on 15 carries). But early in the fourth, Wilson's Bryan McCartt completed a 19-yard scoring pass to Zach Nobles and Ralph Boston scored on a 19-yard run.
