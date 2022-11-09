FLORENCE | Over the course of two decades of football, and especially the last 15 years since Myrtle Beach started winning state titles again, much of the rest of the state has waited for the Seahawks to falter.
Some uncharacteristic playoff performances here or a clunker of a game there was about the worst that’s happened.
Until this fall.
Myrtle Beach’s season came to an end with a 42-21 loss to West Florence in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday night. It ended the team’s streak of consecutive winning seasons at 22 years, the entirety of coach Mickey Wilson’s time on the staff as either the team’s head coach or offensive coordinator.
“It’s tough,” Wilson said after his team finished 5-7 this fall. “I often say that football is such a great sport. You’re going to go through peaks and you’re going to go through valleys. We’ve been fortunate here that we’ve been on a lot of peaks. Unfortunately, this year was a little bit of a valley. That’s what makes this sport great.”
In many ways, Wilson has known this moment was coming for weeks.
Because while Myrtle Beach was able to knock May River out of the playoffs in the first round last week, this Seahawks’ team was clearly struggling throughout the season. It lost big to Camden to open the year, then to longtime rival Conway in the second week of the season.
Region losses to West Florence, Hartsville and South Florence - three teams who are still in the playoffs - followed to send Myrtle Beach to the bottom half of the region standings. And then a regular-season finale against North Myrtle Beach meant the Seahawks were an at-large squad for the postseason.
Against West Florence Wednesday, the losing season was set in stone, thanks largely in part to Knights star tailback Darren Lloyd rushing for 238 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Deuce Hudson adding another 217 yards and two scores on the ground. Until the final horn sounded, though, West coach Jody Jenerette wasn’t comfortable, and he re-inserted his starters into the game in the fourth quarter after Myrtle Beach started making some headway on what had been a five-touchdown lead.
“I told the guys all week long ‘This is still Myrtle Beach,” Jenerette said. “Even at halftime, we’re up 21-0 and I knew they were going to come out and battle. I was more worried about them hitting the seam route a couple times and I thought they’d do it earlier.”
Any type of offensive spark from the Seahawks, though, came too late to affect much more than West’s final margin of victory. John Simmons’ two touchdown receptions and another from Kenny Brown will be the final points of Myrtle Beach’s 2022 season.
Myrtle Beach’s job in the offseason, then, will be to work to ensure this was an anomaly, not the new norm.
“We need to take a couple weeks here as coaches and lick our wounds a little bit,” Wilson said. “We’re going to come back and revisit some things that we’ve done here in the past that we’ve done to make us successful. We need to continue to do those things at a high level. Hopefully, that’s the case.
“When you go through something like this, it lets you re-focus and sit down and evaluate everything that you do from top to bottom.”
