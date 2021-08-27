EDITOR'S NOTE: After this story was published, the Conway-St. James game was canceled because of COVID-related quarantines.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Blacksburg (0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First known meeting
About the game | At first glance, this game appears to be one of simple convenience. The Trojans need to get on the field after losing most of the month to quarantine, and Blacksburg provides that opportunity. What this match-up also does is help prepare the Green Sea Floyds defense for an offensive scheme that it’ll see multiple times the rest of the season. Blacksburg’s double-wing features plenty of misdirection handoffs and inside running, something the Trojans will face the following week against Aynor, as well as inside region play after that.
Carolina Forest (1-0) at Fort Dorchester (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Fort Dorchester 55, Carolina Forest 13 (2017 playoffs)
About the game | The Panthers have become one of the state’s most prolific offenses in Class 5A. They’ve scored at 35 points in each of the last seven games, against mostly like-sized opponents. They’ll need every bit of it Friday. Fort Dorchester has one of the state’s best quarterbacks in junior Zolten Osborne, a strong-armed passer who last year threw for 1,187 yards and 13 touchdowns in just six games, many of which were blowouts in which the Patriots pulled off the gas. Fort Dorchester does have some unknowns at tailback and receiver, but the next standouts at those positions at that school are never far away.
SATURDAY’S GAME
North Myrtle Beach (0-0) at Loris (0-1)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-AM 1240; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 28, Loris 0 (2019)
About the game | For all the questions about the losses on the offensive and defensive line, the departures of some big-name talents and longtime leaders, the Chiefs couldn’t be any more ready to finally get a chance to play again. That’s because after a lopsided loss to A.C. Flora in the state championship game, a chaotic offseason and then a quarantine that postponed the start of the season (and scratched the last week of the preseason), the fact remains that this North Myrtle Beach team brings back more talent than most years not named 2020. Matt Reel’s bunch is still prepared to make some noise.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS:
1. Myrtle Beach - Quarantine keeps the Seahawks from opening the season against powerhouse Dillon.
2. Carolina Forest - Panthers’ test will be much, much tougher this week at Fort D.
3. North Myrtle Beach - The defending 4A lower state champs finally get back on the field.
4. Aynor - The “beat up” Blue Jackets have a week to recover after taking down Lake View.
5. Socastee - Ben Hampton’s second year will have to wait until at least Week 3 to commence.
