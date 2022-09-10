909 MB vs Soc_JM02.JPG

Myrtle Beach’s Tre Dunn tucks the ball into Malachi Washington’s chest in the game with Socastee on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Myrtle Beach won 58-21. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Malachi Washington’s last carry of the game was a fumble.

The Myrtle Beach junior blamed it on how hungry he was, not on being tired. Although after his usage in Friday’s win at Socastee, that would have made plenty of sense.

Washington put up one of the program’s best rushing nights in decade by running for 259 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-21 win.

“I love it,” Washington said. “It’s starting to come in clutch because not too many people expect it.”

Myrtle Beach beats Socastee 58-21

They will now.

Washington, who ran for 100 yards in each of the Seahawks’ last two games as well, reached that figure on his first carry of the second half, a 55-yard scamper that set up his third touchdown run on the very next play. And while he had those two first-half scores and 81 first-half yards, what he did in the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth was downright special.

During that 16-minute span, he had 15 carries for 178 yards and those three additional touchdowns. He came out after that fumble to get the backups some snaps; the game was already well in hand.

Washington’s number of carries was the first time any Seahawk rushed the ball 30-plus times in a game since former standout Brandon Sinclair rushed for 30 against St. James on Oct. 16, 2015. Within seconds of the final horn Friday, some of the Myrtle Beach assistants were asking head coach Mickey Wilson if he was twitching.

This clearly isn’t the air raid offense he’s used to running.

But he wasn’t about to argue with the win.

“You take Wade White, Cooper Abernathy, Brady Pickett - those guys are coming back from last year and they’re great offensive linemen,” Wilson said of his guys up front. “You throw Logan Gause and Landing Sauls in there with them, that’s just a great job by them. You’ve got to take what they give you.”

Had it not been for a pair of red zone turnovers, Myrtle Beach may have hit the 70-point mark.

Then again, had it not been for Socastee’s miscues, it also could have been a different game.

The Braves offense also came alive after halftime, closing it to a 30-14 game on Quadir Scott’s 74-yard touchdown pass to Steven Greene. The defense then forced a Seahawk punt.

However, on the ensuing series, Socastee fumbled it away and Washington added touchdown No. 4.

The next series? Socastee fumbled again, and, once again, Washington punched it into the end zone.

Braves coach Ben Hampton wasn’t interested in excusing those turnovers or the team’s 10 penalties because of a new starting quarterback or running back (Omari Taylor).

“We gave them 21 points because we won’t take care of the football. Bottom line,” Hampton said. “There is no leeway. We’ve got to take care of the football. … It’s inexcusable and it's unacceptable on me as the head coach. I’ve got to take a better part in it. We’ve got to make ball security even more important at Socastee.”

Myrtle Beach was able to overlook its own three turnovers thanks to Washington’s performance. His output was 8 yards shy of what he rushed for in the first three games combined.

Not too shabby considering the plan during the offseason was to move him to cornerback.

After one game, Wilson moved Washington back into the offensive backfield.

It begged the question: After this kind of night, what are the chances the next 30-carry game comes sooner than it did after the last occurrence? Wilson is going to do what it takes to win, obviously, but he’s not giving up on his first love just yet.

“We’ve got to continue to learn how to throw the ball down the field,” Wilson said. “Trey is still learning this offense. It’s not an easy offense to learn. We need to be balanced. We know that.”

Until then, Washington will also take what he can get.

