Cam Ward measured at 5 feet, 3 1/4 inches during a combine in May.
He weighed 156 pounds.
And he ran his best 40-yard time in the 4.7-second range.
Yet, here is one of the most promising athletes to come out of the Myrtle Beach football program in this four-year cycle, ready to back up all the promise his coaches have seen out of him during the last three seasons.
“It’s been very stressful,” Ward said. “I have to keep my mind straight and work out to keep moving forward. … I’ve got to put it all out on the field and keep my mind straight and just ball out and stay for the whole season.”
So far, Ward has yet to do just that.
After getting bumped up to the varsity squad as a freshman - when he made two tackles in the state championship game against Wren in 2019 - Ward burst onto the scene as a sophomore. He piled up 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble from his spot at linebacker while also rushing for 217 yards and nine touchdowns at running back.
However, he broke his right forearm late in the season and missed the final playoff games, including the lower state championship loss to North Myrtle Beach.
When Ward returned as a junior, he blew up again.
During the first four games of the year, he was back to his old scheme-wrecking ways, piling up tackles and proving how good he was off the blitz while reaching the end zone another four times on offense. In the fourth game against West Florence, he re-broke his forearm, forcing him to the bench for the next five weeks.
He came back for the last two playoff games, albeit with a huge padded cast on that right arm. He was effective, but clearly not at 100%.
That doesn’t mean the staff hadn’t already seen what he could do when he was.
Maybe no instance of that comes across after last season’s opener. It was then, while grading film from the road trip to Oceanside Collegiate, that the normally offensive-minded Mickey Wilson saw something spectacular out of Ward. The pint-sized linebacker was everywhere against an offense loaded with future college players.
“He was playing outside linebacker and was making plays on the other side of the field. He was running stuff down from behind,” Wilson said. “I took the whole team in the auditorium and showed them nine clips of him just making plays. I cut the film off and said ‘What do y’all think about that?’ Every kid just had bug eyes on how hard he was playing.”
Ward will still play some linebacker this year, but his primary focus will be back at running back, where he has 13 career touchdowns with his 58 carries. The Seahawks believe they have a special player who is ready to get cut loose.
Measurements notwithstanding.
