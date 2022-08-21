Experience and big plays proved to be the winning combination for the Socastee Braves Saturday night as they defeated the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs 29-22 in the season opener for both teams.
The Braves returned over 20 starters from last year’s squad while first-year Chiefs head coach Greg Hill had only three returning starters.
Hill served as the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs for five years before taking over the reins when head coach Matt Reel left to take over the Boiling Springs High program in Spartanburg County.
On Saturday night, it took both teams a while to get their rhythm as neither scored during the opening quarter.
Five minutes into the second quarter, Socastee struck first with a flare pass touchdown from junior quarterback Rocco Wojcik to Josh Brown.
Following a fumble recovery, the Chiefs used a couple of pass plays from senior quarterback Chance Hall to Kaden Gore to set up a Daquan Durham scoring run with 2:45 left in the first half. The point after was no good, leaving the score 7-6 in favor of the Braves.
With 50 seconds left in the first half, Wojcik scampered for 32 yards and a touchdown, letting the Braves take a 14-6 lead into the locker room.
The Braves used a mix of passes and runs, especially end arounds and counters, to rack up a total of 189 first-half offensive yards compared to the Chiefs’ 85 yards.
But as the second half began, Hall began to find a smoother rhythm, scrambling to pick up yards or buying time to find his receivers.
Mixing up the run and pass, the Chiefs found the end zone again at the 5:16 mark in the third quarter. An errant snap for the extra point kick was picked up by the holder Landon Cloninger and tossed into the end zone where a Chiefs receiver hauled it in for two points instead, tying the game at 14-14.
With just seconds remaining in the third quarter, Wojcik struck again for a big play, running to the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 22-14.
The Chiefs wasted no time in the final quarter, pushing the ball down the field for a score with 11:40 remaining and converting the two-point attempt to again tie the game (22-22).
But the Braves had another big play in them, with Wojcik hit Steven Greene for a 77-yard touchdown pass with a little over five minutes left in the contest, boosting the score to 29-22.
As the clock ticked away, the Braves’ size and sheer numbers eventually wore the Chiefs down. Socastee had a first and goal inside the Chiefs' 10 but Braves head coach Ben Hampton knew the game was in hand and had his team take a knee to run out the clock instead of going for another score.
Following the game, Hill said his team had a chance to knock off a Class 5A opponent but made too many errors and gave up too many big plays.
“We just made too many mistakes out there that we have to correct,” Hill said. “The opportunities were there. We just let them get away from us.”
He said he didn’t want to blame the loss on his team’s inexperience but noted that three-fourths of the players on the field Saturday night had never started a varsity game.
“Once they got used to the atmosphere, we went back to the basics so that we wouldn’t confuse them,” Hill said. “We may have some things to work on, but I can’t fault their effort. They gave it all they had, especially playing a much bigger school like Socastee.”
Socastee will host Silver Bluff from Aiken Friday night.
North Myrtle Beach will host S.C. 9 rival Loris on Friday.
Hill said his Chiefs have their work cut out for them against the Lions.
“Out of all the years I’ve been here, this is probably the toughest Loris team they’ve had,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.