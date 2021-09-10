Scores will be updated throughout the night.
Loris 6 Cheraw 21 (FINAL)
Myrtle Beach 34 Oceanside Collegiate 31 (FINAL)
Wallace-Rose Hill (N.C.) 35 North Myrtle Beach 49 (FINAL)
Socastee 33 St. James 37 (FINAL)
Carolina Forest 7 Sumter 36 (FINAL)
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
