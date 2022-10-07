Turnovers have been an Achilles heel for Green Sea Floyds all season. Friday night was no different as the Trojans dropped their fifth straight game, falling 34-19 to Lamar.
“Our kids played hard. We played as hard as we could play,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. “We had a great week of practice. We came in with what we thought was a great game plan. They have good players and our guys stood up to them. But we gave up five touchdowns.”
It was also a short week for the Trojans as they battled Lake View on Monday after Hurricane Ian postponed their initial contest.
“It ain’t no excuse,” Price said.
The two teams traded punts to start the game with neither team crossing midfield. A decent return from the Silver Foxes on the Trojans' first punt of the game set Lamar up just inside Trojan territory.
All it took was one play for Lamar to open the scoring.
After the Trojans still couldn’t get across midfield, the defense looked to stop the Silver Foxes, forcing a fourth-and-2 situation. Instead, Lamar went for 32 yards, ultimately setting up the Silver Foxes’ second touchdown of the night.
Trailing 13-0, the Trojans mustered up a quality drive that included Banks Lovett finding Shamar Jordan inside the Lamar 5-yard line on 4th-and-10. Lovett would muscle his way in on the next play to make it 13-7.
Lamar tacked on its third touchdown of the night with less than a minute to go, scoring on a fourth-and-9 from the Trojans 24.
Coming out of the half, Lovett saw his pass picked off by the Silver Foxes. Lamar took advantage of the turnover, turning it into six points to make it 25-7 midway through the third.
Penalties were also an issue for the Trojans Friday night.
The ensuing Trojans drive was filled with questionable calls, including a personal foul that was called against Green Sea Floyds after Lovett appeared to be tossed to the ground after the play was ruled dead.
The penalty made it fourth-and-38 and an errant snap was recovered in the end zone by the Trojans for a safety to make it 27-7.
Following Lovett’s second interception of the night, a pass interference call set up Lamar’s fifth touchdown, making it 34-7.
“They didn’t call anything in the first half,” was Price’s only comment regarding the calls Friday night.
Despite being down 27, the Trojans did have a spark left in them as Dakare Smith took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
The defense stood tall on the next possession, nearly intercepting the Silver Foxes and forcing them to punt.
The Trojans marched down the field and on fourth-and-9 Lovett scrambled into the end zone to make it 34-19 after the missed two-point conversion.
With less two minutes to go, Lamar recovered the onside kick, ending the Trojans' chance at a comeback.
“We had opportunities all along the game. When your defense gives up that much, sometimes is disheartening for everybody,” Price said.
Despite the result, Price was proud of the way his team fought.
“We got people playing both ways,” he said. “It’s not like nobody’s just playing one way and it’s offense versus defense because it’s not. It’s part of the game.”
The Trojans fall to 1-7 on the year and 0-2 in region play. Green Sea Floyds is off next week and will return to the gridiron on Oct. 21 at home against Hannah-Pamplico.
Kickoff between the Trojans and HP is set for 7:30 p.m.
