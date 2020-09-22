For the second year in a row, the target is fully on Mickey Wilson’s Myrtle Beach football team. But the Seahawks aren’t the only local team to be atop the pedestal.
Both Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds will open their seasons on Friday as the No. 1 teams in their respective classes. The statewide media polls, released Tuesday, gave both squads the nod after reaching — or in the case of the Trojans, winning — the state championship game a year ago.
North Myrtle Beach, which competes in the highly competitive Region VI-4A along with Myrtle Beach, was No. 9 in Class 4A. The Chiefs and Seahawks were joined by region mates Hartsville (No. 3) and Wilson (No. 7) in the preseason rankings.
Carolina Forest and Conway were also each receiving votes in Class 5A, while Aynor was receiving votes in Class 3A.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (10)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. (tie) Sumter
Spring Valley
8. Goose Creek
9. T.L. Hanna
10. River Bluff
Also receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (7)
2. South Pointe
3. Hartsville (2)
4. Greenville (1)
5. AC Flora (1)
6. Greenwood
7. Wilson
8. Greer
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Laurens
Others receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, West Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (7)
2. Wren (2)
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden (2)
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea-Path
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Union County
10. (tie) Strom Thurmond
(tie) Oceanside Collegiate
Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (5)
2. (tie) Barnwell (1), Gray Collegiate (1)
4. Newberry
5. Saluda (2)
6. Timberland (1)
7. Cheraw
8. Chesnee
9. Pageland Central
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes: Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson, Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland
CLASS 1A
1. Green Sea Floyds (7)
2. Lamar (1)
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Southside Christian (1)
5. Lakeview
6. Wagener-Salley
7. C.E. Murray
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
9. Whale Branch
10. McCormick
Others receiving votes- Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.