And then there were three.
One week after five Horry County football programs were included in the state media polls, Carolina Forest (Class 5A) and Green Sea Floyds (Class A) each dropped out of the rankings. The Trojans were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against Johnsonville. However, Carolina Forest rolled over Socastee and improved to 3-1 on the season. It wasn’t enough to prevent Boiling Springs from taking over the No. 10 spot in the state’s biggest classification.
That left Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Aynor as the lone representatives from Horry County.
The Seahawks remained the unanimous No. 1 in Class 4A; they received all 14 first-place votes. North Myrtle Beach jumped two spots to No. 3 overall. Aynor moved up two spots to No. 8 in Class 3A.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Northwestern
9. Goose Creek
10. Boiling Springs
Other receiving votes - Carolina Forest, Hillcrest, Ridge View, Berkeley
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. AC Flora
3. NMB
4. Westside
5. South Pointe
6. Greenwood
7. Greer
8. Beaufort
9. Greenville
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, May River, North Augusta, Hilton Head Island, York
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (10)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
6. Wren
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Aynor
9. Fairfield Central
10. Chester
Others receiving votes: Belton Honea Path, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto, Union County, Lake City
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Newberry
4. Cheraw
5. Chesnee
6. Saluda
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Barnwell
9. Timberland
10. North Central
Others receiving votes - Christ Church, Pelion, Wade Hampton, Andrews, Woodland, Phillip Simmons, Latta
CLASS A
1. Lake View (11)
2. Lamar (3)
3. Southside Christian
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. Whale Branch
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Carvers Bay
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Johnsonville
10. C.A. Johnson
Others receiving votes - Green Sea Floyds, Ridge Spring-Monetta, McCormick, Williston-Elko, Branchville
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
