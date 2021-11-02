Myrtle Beach will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

The Seahawks were one of three Horry County squads appearing in the final S.C. Prep Football Media Polls for 2021 prior to the postseason. The polls were released Tuesday. Myrtle Beach was joined by Class 3A No. 9 Aynor and Green Sea Floyds, which finished the regular season at No. 10 in Class 1A.

All three of those teams will begin the playoffs at home on Friday.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Northwestern

5. Sumter

6. Hillcrest

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Spring Valley

9. Lexington

10. Spartanburg

Others receiving votes: Goose Creek, Byrnes, Chapin

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. South Pointe (2)

3 (tie). Greenwood

3. (tie) A.C. Flora (1)

5. Greenville

6. West Florence

7. May River

8. South Florence

9. York

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken, Laurens, Hartsville

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Aynor

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Wade Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Cheraw

Others receiving votes: Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s, Barnwell, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Southside Christian (16)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Baptist Hill

4. Lamar

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. C.E. Murray

9. Calhoun County

10. Green Sea Floyds

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Carvers Bay