Myrtle Beach will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 team in Class 4A.
The Seahawks were one of three Horry County squads appearing in the final S.C. Prep Football Media Polls for 2021 prior to the postseason. The polls were released Tuesday. Myrtle Beach was joined by Class 3A No. 9 Aynor and Green Sea Floyds, which finished the regular season at No. 10 in Class 1A.
All three of those teams will begin the playoffs at home on Friday.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Northwestern
5. Sumter
6. Hillcrest
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Spring Valley
9. Lexington
10. Spartanburg
Others receiving votes: Goose Creek, Byrnes, Chapin
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. South Pointe (2)
3 (tie). Greenwood
3. (tie) A.C. Flora (1)
5. Greenville
6. West Florence
7. May River
8. South Florence
9. York
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken, Laurens, Hartsville
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Aynor
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Wade Hampton
9. Christ Church
10. Cheraw
Others receiving votes: Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s, Barnwell, Andrew Jackson
Class A
1. Southside Christian (16)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Baptist Hill
4. Lamar
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. C.E. Murray
9. Calhoun County
10. Green Sea Floyds
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Carvers Bay
This week’s voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
