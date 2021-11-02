1029 MB NMB football_JM21.JPG

Myrtle Beach defeats North Myrtle Beach 35-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

The Seahawks were one of three Horry County squads appearing in the final S.C. Prep Football Media Polls for 2021 prior to the postseason. The polls were released Tuesday. Myrtle Beach was joined by Class 3A No. 9 Aynor and Green Sea Floyds, which finished the regular season at No. 10 in Class 1A.

All three of those teams will begin the playoffs at home on Friday.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Northwestern

5. Sumter

6. Hillcrest

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Spring Valley

9. Lexington

10. Spartanburg

Others receiving votes: Goose Creek, Byrnes, Chapin

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. South Pointe (2)

3 (tie). Greenwood

3. (tie) A.C. Flora (1)

5. Greenville

6. West Florence

7. May River

8. South Florence

9. York

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken, Laurens, Hartsville

0820 aynor football_JM07.JPG

Aynor’s Garrison Gasque hands off to Ahmad Gerald in the 56-32 win over Lake View on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Aynor

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Wade Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Cheraw

Others receiving votes: Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s, Barnwell, Andrew Jackson

917 GSF football_JM11.JPG

Green Sea Floyds’ Colby Thorndyke rushes in the win over South Columbus on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Trojans won 14-13. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Class A

1. Southside Christian (16)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Baptist Hill

4. Lamar

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. C.E. Murray

9. Calhoun County

10. Green Sea Floyds

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Carvers Bay

This week’s voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.