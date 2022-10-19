Three of the 88 players chosen for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will have local ties.
The Conway duo of offensive lineman Nathan Thompson and safety Cameron Alston and Myrtle Beach receiver Jake Doty were each selected for the 75th annual game, to be played Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
“We push our guys academically and athletically,” Conway coach Carlton Terry said. “Those guys worked extremely hard in the offseason. Both of them had trainers that worked with them in addition to what we do. You have to work hard to put yourself in that situation.
Football isn’t just football season. It’s what you do in the offseason and in the summer months.”
Terry noted that both Thompson (a National Honor Society candidate) and Alston (an early offer from Dartmouth) each have outstanding grades that only aided in their selection to the Touchstone Energy Bowl.
While the Conway offense has been up and down all season, Thompson has been a force from his spot at center for the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder is solid in shotgun formations, something the South squad will use almost exclusively during the prep week and on game day.
Alston might contend for offensive snaps during the all-star game - he’s got 13 catches for 216 yards and two scores this year. However, he’s likely going to focus his energy at safety or corner, depending on possible roster moves in the coming weeks. So far, this year, he’s got 28 solo tackles, another 13 assists and three interceptions that he’s returned for 28 yards.
Players will check in for the Touchstone Energy Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with three full days of practices and off-site activities planned. At halftime of that week’s game, South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award will be presented to the top individual senior in the state. The finalists for that award are expected within the coming weeks.
Doty has made the most of a Myrtle Beach offense that has given up more of the snaps to running plays this season. After originally playing quarterback prior to last season, the senior leads the Seahawks in receptions (23), receiving yards (332) and receiving touchdowns (four) this fall.
“Jake moved to wide receiver his junior season and absolutely loved it,” Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson said. “He has worked extremely hard to become one of the best in the state.”
The three Touchstone Energy Bowl selections will join area Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas picks Mike Gillard, the Myrtle Beach combo linebacker/defensive back, and St. James kicker/punter Daniel Deneen in one of the state’s top two all-star events. Rosters for the Shrine Bowl were released last week, and that game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Spartanburg.
