Thursday
MYHORRYNEWS.COM GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 4 Cane Bay (5-5) at No. 1 Carolina Forest (8-1)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Originally scheduled for Friday, this game was moved up a day because of concerns about Thursday night rains causing problems with the Panthers' field, which doesn't drain well. As for the matchup, those on the side of the fence that believe there are too many playoff teams in South Carolina frequently cite programs like Cane Bay’s this year. Yes, the Cobras won a pair of region games and finished .500 during the regular season. However, those two Region VII victories came over struggling teams - and by a combined four points. Against the other three (Goose Creek, Wando, Berkeley), Cane Bay lost by 42, 42 and 40 points. A similar blowout could very well happen in Carolina Forest’s favor, especially given the Cobras’ relative lack of offense. They’ve averaged just 16 points per game so far this year, compared to north of 47 from the Panthers.
Friday
No. 3 Wando (6-3) at No. 2 Conway (3-6)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 17, Wando 7 (2017)
About the game | Already this year, Wando has played Summerville, Fort Dorchester, Berkeley and Goose Creek. That who’s who of Lowcountry football didn’t exactly go the Warriors’ way, as they went 1-3 against those factories. Still, what playing them over the course of the year means is that Conway is going to present next to nothing that Wando hasn’t seen this year. Still, it is evident — last week’s lopsided loss to Carolina Forest included — that the Tigers are developing into a much better product than they were at the beginning of the year. Quarterback Carlton Terry Jr. has a top-end deep threat in Xavier Kinlaw, and the defensive line that was so highly touted coming into 2019 is making more impact plays. It’ll all need to come together Friday.
No. 4 Lakewood (4-6) at No. 1 Myrtle Beach (9-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 42, Lakewood 3 (2008)
About the game | Mickey Wilson’s teams have had little issue getting ready for home playoff openers. There have been plenty of examples. Since 2009 when Wilson took over, the Seahawks have opened the postseason at home nine times. The average score of those games? 48-11. Obviously, many of those games were against far inferior opponents who hardly put up a challenge against a Myrtle Beach team that went on to make a deep playoff run. And it’s safe to say that is exactly how just about everyone outside Lakewood believe this one is going to go down, too.
No. 4 North Myrtle Beach (5-4) at No. 3 North Augusta (5-5)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | As Bradley Godwin goes, so too does the rest of the North Augusta offense. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior quarterback has packaged some of his best games in wins, but when he struggles, the rest of the Yellow Jackets’ offense does, too. Proving the point is the fact that Godwin had eight interceptions and three lost fumbles in the regular season. However, he also had more than 1,400 total yards of offense and more than 20 combined touchdowns. North Myrtle Beach hasn’t been as proficient in creating turnovers as they have in recent seasons, but the Chiefs have still forced 13 this year and a couple more in this game could be the key to advancing.
No. 4 Georgetown (3-6) at No. 1 Aynor (9-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Georgetown 44, Aynor 12 (2017)
About the game | On paper, everything screams that Aynor should dominate this game. Georgetown lost by double digits to both St. James and Waccamaw, two teams the Blue Jackets beat. The Bulldogs’ three victories also came against teams who won a combined five games; the Blue Jackets remained undefeated against one of the more difficult schedules in all of Class 3A. Georgetown averaged 19 points per game while Aynor was pumping in 40.7. Coach Jason Allen’s team will surely see a tougher opponent in the second round, which — barring a complete change of everything we’ve seen this year — is exactly where the Blue Jackets will be after this week.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS
Compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks were unanimous No. 1 team in state poll from preseason on
2. Green Sea Floyds - Donnie Kiefer’s team has one more week to prep
3. Aynor - It has been some time since the Blue Jackets were this much of a playoff favorite
4. Carolina Forest - Marc Morris’ team breaking new ground by the week
5. Conway - The Tigers are at home, but will they get caught looking ahead to Dutch Fork?
STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Luke Doty
MB
1,817
129-201-5
25
Mason Garcia
CF
1,659
87-135-2
14
Gage Conner
LOR
1,191
84-184-13
11
Carlton Terry Jr.
CON
1,180
84-155-11
13
Ethan White
STJ
948
67-129-6
9
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
1,306
98
13.3
20
Andrew Brown
AYN
1,026
173
5.9
15
Malachi Butler
STJ
1,019
174
5.9
6
David Legette
CF
980
106
9.2
21
Bubba Elliott
GSF
794
80
9.9
12
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
774
106
7.3
12
Fred Pollard
AYN
734
76
9.7
9
Quan Soles
LOR
615
107
5.7
5
Donovan Singleton
CON
515
106
4.9
4
Ramsey Lewis
NMB
481
75
6.4
5
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Xavier Kinlaw
CON
761
44
17.3
11
Josh Murphy
CF
691
28
24.7
6
Brice Faircloth
LOR
594
36
16.5
5
J.J. Jones
MB
534
34
15.7
11
Riley Phipps
AYN
484
28
17.3
8
Kyle Watkins
CF
471
30
15.7
3
Darius Hough
MB
438
26
16.9
7
Deondray Stanfield
STJ
387
23
16.8
3
Zyer Belle
NMB
361
21
17.2
5
Jaylan Sarkman
MB
355
27
13.2
5
