A little over halfway through his one and only season at receiver, Carlton Terry II experienced something so few football players in the state have.
He was named to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, joining a star-studded roster that serves as a Who’s Who of South Carolina’s top talent. As he enters the game-week preparation for the event, which will be played Saturday at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, the realization of what appeared to be long-shot status was starting to become much more clear.
“It’s insane to me. It’s insane,” Terry said. “To be able to say I’m one of the best receivers in South Carolina and I had one season to prove it, for the amount of time I had to prove myself, that’s amazing.”
In reality, Terry had five games at the position after making the switch from quarterback.
And it was enough to extend a family legacy.
His father, Conway coach Carlton Terry, was a 1986 selection for the contest, then known as the North-South All-Star Football game. Coach and player, father and son, were able to complete the circuit.
What’s more, they did it while playing for the same high school.
“You see a lot of family members, brothers and cousins,” the elder Terry said. “It doesn’t happen a lot, but father-son, it’s special. I really hadn’t thought about it from the standpoint of coming from the same school. But it is unique. It makes me a little more proud.”
Most recently on a local level, Socastee’s Hunter Renfrow was able to follow in his father Tim’s footsteps when the then-Socastee quarterback was named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster in 2013.
That game was canceled this fall for the second-straight season, meaning more of the state’s top players will be in Myrtle Beach this week. And Deuce — as he’s known in much of the Conway community, including in his father’s cell phone contacts — is among them.
The younger Terry has put his own imprint on the Tigers’ offense the last three seasons. He was the team’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and junior — when he threw and rushed for a combined 2,382 yards and 21 touchdowns.
After speaking with recruiters in the offseason, he asked to switch to receiver, opening the door for current sophomore Devin Grainger to take over. After the change, Terry piled up 787 yards and six touchdowns receiving in just eight games.
His hot start included a 285-yard, two-touchdown game just prior to his Touchstone Energy selection.
It came 35 years after his father’s dynamic run at Conway came to a close with his appearance in the game. From 1984-1986, now-coach Terry rushed for 4,070 career yards. His sophomore, junior and senior seasons remain 12th, 16th and fifth, respectively, in the program’s all-time single-season rushing records.
He parlayed his high-school prowess into a full ride at Western Carolina, where he was the team’s top tailback in his final three seasons. Terry is 10th all-time in career rushing yardage at WCU. He’s also seventh in career attempts, 11th in career touchdowns and tied for 13th in career 100-yard games.
“I grew up watching CT running the ball,” said Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll, who graduated seven years after Terry. “It’s pretty cool. I think it’s just awesome all the way around — awesome for us, awesome for them. CT was one of the best running backs to ever play at Conway. [Thirty-five] years later, his son gets the same opportunity. I know how special it’s going to be for CT and CTII.”
The elder Terry rushed for 70 yards in his all-star appearance, also the first year it was played in Myrtle Beach. He said he challenged his son to first try to earn the same captain status he did and then to go out and make his own mark on the game.
With the normal recruiting uptick attached to it, a strong performance could also lead to an increase in college options for the younger Terry. Currently, he has partial or full athletic scholarship offers from Newberry, Campbell and Frostburg State (W.V.), as well as interest from a number of others who may be looking for a good excuse to pull the trigger.
His high school career will come to an end either way, but not before he turned a one-time selection from 1986 into a multi-generation family tradition.
“It all hasn’t hit me yet how well I really did this year,” he said. “I went off of what I heard. I worked really hard to get where I am. I hope I did uphold that Terry name.”
