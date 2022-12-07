Editor's note: These awards are separate from the MyHorryNews.com Fans' Choice honors that were distributed Monday night.
Scott Saylor entered the 2022 season with varied expectations.
Carolina Forest knew it had a nice crop of senior receivers and a steady offensive line that would give its quarterback chances to perform. But at the same time, no one expected Saylor to start flirting with some of the program’s all-time offensive records.
By the end of the year, Saylor - the MyHorryNews.com All-County Offensive Player of the Year - was checking them off seemingly week after week while leading the Panthers to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“The part I don’t want people to miss on is the competition we did that against,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “We lost to five teams this year, and three of them played for the state championship. He did all of his numbers against very, very good competition.”
Indeed, Oceanside Collegiate (Class 2A), South Florence (Class 4A) and Fort Dorchester (Class 5A) represented a bulk of the cream of the crop of South Carolina football programs this year. Then, again, Saylor was pretty good, too.
The second-year starter completed 65% of his passes for 3,097 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions in 290 pass attempts. He also ran for 569 yards on 98 carries and reached the end zone with his legs another eight times.
It resulted in new single-season school records in passing yards, total yards and total touchdowns, surpassing the likes of former Panther greats Will Brunson, Mason Garcia and Kyle Watkins in the process. Garcia and Watkins won this same award in 2019 and 2020, respectively (Brunson pre-dated the honor).
Saylor also became the first quarterback in the county to throw for more than 3,000 yards since 2015. And, like Morris mentioned, this wasn’t against a cupcake schedule. In addition to the three aforementioned state finalists, region foe Sumter matched Carolina Forest’s trip to the third round, and Summerville qualified for the Class 5A lower state finals.
Only the Green Wave were able to keep Saylor out of the end zone and/or under 200 yards of offense. Otherwise, the big number just kept on coming, and Carolina Forest surged to the No. 7 scoring offense in all of Class 5A.
“We were looking rough for a little bit, but we were also playing the best teams in the state,” Saylor said. “Our last three regular-season games, we realized we were one of the top teams and were able to show that in the first couple rounds.”
In beating River Bluff and Goose Creek in the postseason, Saylor was arguably the biggest reason. He had 716 total yards and 11 touchdowns in those two games.
And he kept checking off more records in the process.
“Comparing myself to all those great quarterbacks who have played at the next level, knowing my statistics were as same or better than theirs, it’s awesome,” Saylor said. “Moving forward, players are going to be trying to break my records, other than Will’s or Mason’s or Kyle’s.”
MYHORRYNEWS.COM ALL-COUNTY OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Scott Saylor
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Quarterback
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Passed for 3,097 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for another 569 yards on 98 carries and eight touchdowns. Set multiple single-season school records while finishing his career with 5,124 total passing/rushing yards and 48 total touchdowns.
Devin Grainger
School | Conway
Position | Quarterback
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Skilled lefty threw for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. Also rushed for 340 yards and a score in helping the Tigers to the Class 5A playoffs.
Connor Schwalm
School | St. James
Position | Quarterback
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Dual-threat signal caller passed for 1,481 yards and 11 touchdowns and complemented his throwing by rushing for a team-high 444 yards and eight more scores.
Michael Callahan
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Trojans’ center only had one bad snap out of the shotgun all season while grading out at 88% for the season and recording 12 pancake blocks.
Grayson Gollie
School | St. James
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Despite finishing third on the team in tackles on defense, his play at left tackle was arguably more important for a strong Sharks team that finished third in Region V-4A.
Conor Murphy
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Panthers’ center helped pave the way for an offense that accounted for 5,400 yards of total offense while playing one of the most competitive schedules in the state.
Nathan Thompson
School | Conway
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl selection graded out at 85% for the year while serving as the Tigers’ most consistent offensive player from start to finish.
Wade White
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Seahawks’ left tackle and three-year starter was a three-year All-Region VI-4A selection, including each of the last two seasons as a first-team honoree.
Randall Bellamy
School | Loris
Position | Receiver
Grade | Senior
Year in review | In nine games, recorded 646 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, including a four-touchdown game against South Columbus. Also had two kick returns for scores.
Nathan Schuessler
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Receiver
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Led Horry County with 1,186 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 19.7 yards per catch. Had four 100-yard receiving games as a senior.
Ben Sandt
School | St. James
Position | Receiver
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Shark’s top outside weapon ended the season with 713 yards and five touchdowns. Led team in receiving yards each of last two years.
Malachi Washington
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Running back
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Area’s most-productive tailback returned from an early position change to rush for 1,361 yards and 17 touchdowns. Also caught 14 passes for 143 yards.
Dequan Durham
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Running back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Led the Chiefs with 925 yards of total yards from scrimmage after rushing for 868 yards and another 57 through the air. Finished with five rushing touchdowns.
Quadir Scott
School | Socastee
Position | Receiver, quarterback
Grade | Junior
Year in review | After starting at receiver and moving to quarterback, piled up exactly 1,750 yards and 20 total TDs passing, rushing and receiving for the Braves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.