For three quarters, Carolina Forest looked like it might challenge Sumter for the region title.
The Gamecocks removed all doubt in the fourth.
Sumter scored 21 points in the final quarter and held the Panthers scoreless to secure a 42-21 victory and remain perfect in region play.
“Defensively we gave, we gave, we gave, and then we made plays,” Sumter coach Mark Barnes said. “The interceptions and the timing of the interceptions and where they were kind of flipped the game for us.”
Sumter quickly got on the scoreboard, marching 70 yards on nine plays before running back John Peeples pushed his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the Carolina Forest 1.
The Panthers responded in the second quarter, taking a 7-6 lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Scott Saylor to Nathan Schuessler at the 10:12 mark.
The duo extended that lead about six minutes later when Saylor found Schuessler racing down the left side. Schuessler shed a tackler en route to a 46-yard touchdown reception.
Sumter tied the game on Peeples’ second rushing score and a creative two-point conversion with 1:26 to play in the half. The play looked like a reverse run until Frederick Edwards passed to quarterback Pate Merchant, who was wide open in the end zone.
The teams went into the halftime break knotted at 14.
The second half proved to be the Zyeir Gamble show.
After Carolina Forest drove to midfield, the Sumter star picked off Saylor and returned it for a touchdown, giving Sumter a 21-14 lead with 9:29 to play in the third.
“He’s been like that for four years, man,” Barnes said. “[If I coached against him], I would have a rule. ... I would not throw to his side. He just makes too many plays. He had 10 interceptions last year, so it’s not an accident. He does this for a living.”
Despite the pick-six, the Panthers didn’t get rattled. They tied the game at the 4:50 mark in the third on a 5-yard touchdown run from Zion Gilbert.
The score was knotted at 21 at the end of the third quarter.
Then came the fourth.
On the first play, Gamble scored on a 12-yard rush.
The Panthers then fumbled away the ball — which Gamble recovered — at their own 25, and the Gamecocks took advantage of the short field with a 3-yard TD run from, of course, Gamble.
After another Gamble interception at the 5:46 mark, the Gamecocks put an exclamation point on the game with a 34-yard touchdown run from Damon Glisson.
“I messed that up at the end,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “We got down and I probably got away from my game plan a little bit, tried to throw it a little bit more than I should have. Probably should have just tried to keep it close and see what happened at the end. But I’ve got faith in my boys. They play hard as crap. It was a good football game between two good teams.”
The win boosts Sumter’s record to 7-1 and 2-0 in the region while Carolina Forest falls to 4-4 and 1-1 in region play. The Panthers will play at Socastee (2-6, 0-3 region) next week while Sumter, the No. 8-ranked team in Class 5A, will travel to St. James (5-3, 2-0 region).
