Sumter completed its sweep of the region Friday, knocking off Conway 15-7 in a defensive battle at The Backyard.

The Gamecocks (8-1, 4-0 region) had already clinched the region title, but the victory highlighted just how stifling the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A can be.

“We’re a really good defensive football team,” Sumter coach Mark Barnes said. “We’ve shown it by playing different types of offenses and stopping them. So I’m not as surprised that we defended them well. Their quarterback’s really elusive and they’ve got skill players at wide receiver, but we’ve got good defensive players and we made plays when we needed to to get off the field."

Both offenses struggled in the opening quarter.

After a Conway punt, Sumter drove to the Tigers’ 7 yard line, but a series of miscues and penalties backed them up and they punted.

Conway then drove into Sumter territory, but they turned the ball over on downs.

Early in the second quarter, Conway struck first when quarterback Devin Grainger took a broken third-down play and scrambled 49 yards for a touchdown.

Sumter answered quickly, needing just four plays to drive the field and capping it off with a 6-yard rushing score from Keion Brown. After a Conway penalty on the PAT attempt, Sumter elected to go for two and Zyeir Gamble punched it in to give the Gamecocks an 8-7 lead with 9:16 to play in the half.

Sumter looked like it would extend its lead just before halftime, but the Tigers’ defense turned them away at the Conway 1. That would not be the only time the Gamecocks were denied at the goal line. The Tigers had another stand with 4:28 to play in the third quarter.

“Offensively, in spurts we played really well tonight,” Barnes said. “But then we’d get inside the 10 and we couldn’t get it in the end zone.”

The Gamecocks finally padded their lead with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter.

Facing a third-and-goal from the Conway 7, they opted for a reverse where Jabari Tiller took the handoff, then gave the ball to Gamble. Gamble, a running back, threw a touchdown pass to wide open quarterback Ryan McCants.