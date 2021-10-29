Sumter completed its sweep of the region Friday, knocking off Conway 15-7 in a defensive battle at The Backyard.
The Gamecocks (8-1, 4-0 region) had already clinched the region title, but the victory highlighted just how stifling the No. 6-ranked team in Class 5A can be.
“We’re a really good defensive football team,” Sumter coach Mark Barnes said. “We’ve shown it by playing different types of offenses and stopping them. So I’m not as surprised that we defended them well. Their quarterback’s really elusive and they’ve got skill players at wide receiver, but we’ve got good defensive players and we made plays when we needed to to get off the field."
Both offenses struggled in the opening quarter.
After a Conway punt, Sumter drove to the Tigers’ 7 yard line, but a series of miscues and penalties backed them up and they punted.
Conway then drove into Sumter territory, but they turned the ball over on downs.
Early in the second quarter, Conway struck first when quarterback Devin Grainger took a broken third-down play and scrambled 49 yards for a touchdown.
Sumter answered quickly, needing just four plays to drive the field and capping it off with a 6-yard rushing score from Keion Brown. After a Conway penalty on the PAT attempt, Sumter elected to go for two and Zyeir Gamble punched it in to give the Gamecocks an 8-7 lead with 9:16 to play in the half.
Sumter looked like it would extend its lead just before halftime, but the Tigers’ defense turned them away at the Conway 1. That would not be the only time the Gamecocks were denied at the goal line. The Tigers had another stand with 4:28 to play in the third quarter.
“Offensively, in spurts we played really well tonight,” Barnes said. “But then we’d get inside the 10 and we couldn’t get it in the end zone.”
The Gamecocks finally padded their lead with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter.
Facing a third-and-goal from the Conway 7, they opted for a reverse where Jabari Tiller took the handoff, then gave the ball to Gamble. Gamble, a running back, threw a touchdown pass to wide open quarterback Ryan McCants.
Conway's offense couldn't find any rhythm in the second half.
In the fourth quarter, Conway got the ball back with just under eight minutes to play and a chance to tie the game. But the Tigers went three and out, and the Gamecocks were able to keep possession until the final whistle.
Conway (3-4, 1-3 region) will now prepare for a road playoff game next week. The Tigers are scheduled to face Lexington. Sumter will host White Knoll.
Despite the win, Barnes said he was unhappy with the barrage of penalties his players earned throughout Friday's game.
“We’ve got to quit hurting ourselves,” he said. “They say teams that get penalties aren’t well coached. I surely hope to God that ain’t the truth. We work on it. … Tonight was embarrassing at times.”
Barnes even apologized to Sumter's fanbase for the way his team acted.
“We’ve got to conduct ourselves a different way if we’re wanting to get to where we want to get to,” he said. “Because it’s going to get us beat. It almost did tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.