Any doubts about Sumter’s status as the Region VI-5A frontrunner disappeared Friday.

The Gamecocks overpowered Carolina Forest 35-7, dominating offensively, defensively and on special teams.

“It’s our best game of the year,” Sumter coach Mark Barnes said. “Carolina Forest brought out the best in us tonight.”

After the Panthers fumbled away the ball on their opening drive, the Gamecocks struck quickly. On their first play, quarterback Ryan McCants found wideout Nate Butler for a 57-yard touchdown pass. That put the Gamecocks up 7-0 with 10:46 to play in the first quarter. They extended their lead at the 6:05 mark when McCants’ threw his second TD pass, this one an 18-yarder to Marquis Lane-Owens.

“We’ve got to give him a lot of credit,” Barnes said of McCants. “He played his best game tonight. He showed he can throw the football, and our receivers did a good job catching.”

Carolina Forest’s offense struggled to find any rhythm throughout the night, and their first deep drive into Sumter territory ended in their second lost fumble of the first quarter.

"It's almost like we couldn't get into a flow," Panthers coach Marc Morris said. "There was no flow to the game."

The Panthers finally got on the board with just under five minutes to play in the half. Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor found wide receiver Nathan Schuessler to cut the Sumter lead to 14-7.

That was the score heading into halftime, but the second half was all Gamecocks.

Less than three minutes into the third quarter, a 36-yard touchdown run from Jabari Tiller boosted the lead to 21-7. Then a blocked punt gave the Gamecocks a short field. They capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run from McCants to make it 28-7.

Early in the fourth, a 31-yard touchdown reception from Ahkemi Hosley Jr. capped the Sumter scoring.

“I challenged our players before the game that we needed to be dominant in all three phases,” Barnes said. “And we were.”