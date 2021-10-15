Carolina Forest’s Nathan Schuessler scores as Sumter’s Zyeir Gamble reaches for him on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM02.JPG
Sumter’s Jabari Tiller pops the ball from Carolina Forest’s Scott Saylor grasp on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM03.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Tmars McCallum is taken down by Sumter’s Tajon Roach on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM04.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Marc Morris watches the action in the game with Sumter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM05.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Alec Youngblood rushes in the game with Sumter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM06.JPG
Sumter’s Marquis Lane-Owens catches a touchdown pass in the game with Carolina Forest on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM07.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack hands the ball to Kalil Johnson in the game with Sumter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM08.JPG
Sumter’s Jauron Bennett pounces on Carolina Forest’s Tmars McCallum on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM09.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack snags a low snap in the game with Sumter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM10.JPG
Sumter’s Zyeir Gamble breaks tackles in the game at Carolina Forest on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM11.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Scott Saylor looks down the field in the game with Sumter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM12.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Nathan Schuessler scores in the game with Sumter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM13.JPG
Sumter’s Chris Ramirez takes the ball from Ryan McCants I the game at Carolina Forest on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1015 CF sumter football_JM14.JPG
Carolina Forest’s Jackson McCoy scrambles away from Sumter’s Zyeir Gamble on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Sumter won. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
After the Panthers fumbled away the ball on their opening drive, the Gamecocks struck quickly. On their first play, quarterback Ryan McCants found wideout Nate Butler for a 57-yard touchdown pass. That put the Gamecocks up 7-0 with 10:46 to play in the first quarter. They extended their lead at the 6:05 mark when McCants’ threw his second TD pass, this one an 18-yarder to Marquis Lane-Owens.
“We’ve got to give him a lot of credit,” Barnes said of McCants. “He played his best game tonight. He showed he can throw the football, and our receivers did a good job catching.”
Carolina Forest’s offense struggled to find any rhythm throughout the night, and their first deep drive into Sumter territory ended in their second lost fumble of the first quarter.
"It's almost like we couldn't get into a flow," Panthers coach Marc Morris said. "There was no flow to the game."
The Panthers finally got on the board with just under five minutes to play in the half. Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor found wide receiver Nathan Schuessler to cut the Sumter lead to 14-7.
That was the score heading into halftime, but the second half was all Gamecocks.
Less than three minutes into the third quarter, a 36-yard touchdown run from Jabari Tiller boosted the lead to 21-7. Then a blocked punt gave the Gamecocks a short field. They capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run from McCants to make it 28-7.
Early in the fourth, a 31-yard touchdown reception from Ahkemi Hosley Jr. capped the Sumter scoring.
“I challenged our players before the game that we needed to be dominant in all three phases,” Barnes said. “And we were.”
Morris praised Sumter's line play.
"They played really good up front against our o-line tonight," he said. "You've heard me say this a thousand times: You've got to win in the trenches. And they beat us in the trenches."
Sumter (6-1, 2-0 region) has two region games left on its schedule. They will face St. James next week and Conway the week after that.
Carolina Forest (3-4, 1-1 region) now finds itself in the same place as the rest of the region. With Conway's win over Socastee on Friday, there are four teams with one victory (Carolina Forest, St. James, Socastee and Conway).
"Now everything's all jumbled up," Morris said.
The Panthers will host Socastee next Friday.
"We've got homecoming next week, big week," Morris said. "Conference game, local rival, so we'll have them ready to play."
