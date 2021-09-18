SUMTER | Conway High School's varsity football team dove into the deep end of the pool on Friday for its much anticipated 2021 regular season opener, journeying to Sumter High School's Freddie Solomon Field at Memorial Stadium to face a battle-tested and very formidable Gamecock squad.
The Tigers moved the ball well at times, but Sumter's defense proved to be up to the task once again as the Gamecocks ended the night with a 34-7 victory.
"I thought it was a great win," SHS head coach Mark Barnes said. "We beat a good football team tonight. We played really well tonight defensively. They're a really good offensive football team with skill kids all over the place and we handled them well. That's a great win for us. I'm proud of our players. Just to be great we've got to do a few things different."
Sumter entered play with a 2-1 record coming off of a strong second-half effort last Friday that turned a tenuous 14-7 halftime lead into a 36-7 romp over Carolina Forest. That win came two weeks after SHS had suffered its first regular-season loss in three seasons with a 13-0 road defeat against A.C. Flora.
The Gamecocks again ran the ball well on Friday, with all five scores coming on the ground. The biggest play was one that showed off quarterback Ryan McCants' speed and elusiveness on a 57-yard third-quarter run that put SHS up 28-0. Jabari Tiller ran 27 yards for Sumter's first score and added a 23-yarder that put the Gamecocks up 21-0 just before the half.
Sandwiched between Tiller's two scoring runs was an 11-yard Zyeir Gamble run that was set up by a Trevion Burgess interception and 24-yard return to the Conway 40. The score came after two scoring plays, a 43-yard pass from McCants to Genesis Johnson and another long McCants run, were wiped off the board by holding penalties.
An explosive fourth-quarter 60-yard touchdown run by Keion Brown would also go for naught as officials threw a late flag once again for holding. The Gamecocks would not score on that drive but would cross the goal line once more midway through the final quarter, with McCants taking it in from three yards out at the 6:14 mark.
"We ran the ball well," Barnes said. "Their interior three is really good, and we knew that coming in. We knew it from last year, but I was proud of the way we played. We just had a few penalties that we've got to correct, and that put a damper on the night. I'm happy. I want to do some things better, but I'm happy. We beat a good football team tonight and looked convincing doing it. There was no doubt who the best football team on the field was tonight, and we had some called back but we had a lot of great plays tonight, too."
Conway head coach Carlton Terry knew his team was in a tough position on Friday with just one week of practice after returning to school on Monday. Terry said the Tigers practiced for Blythewood, their original opponent for this week, on Monday before shifting emphasis to the Sumter game on Tuesday and for the remaining prep days.
"We're excited to come and play, but wish we could have had more time to prepare and have our kids more acclimated to game-type situations," Terry said. "There were some positives on offense. It's tough to see them right after you lose, but there were some positives. We were able to move the ball, but we've got to do a better job of getting into the end zone when we're in the red zone. We killed ourselves a few times with penalties, but that comes with not playing. Tonight we had a lot of first-game jitters, first-game mistakes, and it really showed when we got in those type of situations."
One instance that stood out was a first-quarter series with the Tigers trailing 7-0 and looking to pull even with the Gamecocks. Taking over at its 35, Conway advanced to the Sumter 13 in just three plays. After a 1-yard loss on an Israel Graham first-down run, Devin Grainger and Keon Brantley hooked up on a 43-yard pass play that saw Brantley make an incredible adjustment as the throw was released, reaching around his body to make a diving catch to his left near the sideline. A 10-yard completion to Cameron Alston put it at the 13 and represented the Tigers' deepest penetration of the game to that point.
What followed was an offensive false start and a sack for a 13-yard loss with a holding penalty added on. Facing a second-down-and-38-yards-to-go, Grainger threw the interception to Burgess and Sumter would lead 14-0 after their penalty-filled 11-play, 40-yard scoring drive.
Grainger had a knack for turning nothing into something all night for the Tigers. Whether it was shaking off a would-be Gamble sack to complete a 19-yard pass to Rodney Huggins on a third-and-10 or any of his six scrambles for 67 yards, the longest of which went for 23 yards, Grainger had his moments. Sumter's defense, though, still came away with five sacks for minus-44 yards, with four of those sacks coming in the final quarter.
"We definitely have a lot to work on," Terry said, "but the good thing about playing a good team is you can really evaluate your players after a game like this. You can show them what they need to do to improve."
Conway's lone score came with 3:51 to go in the third as Grainger connected with Carlton Terry II on a 39-yard play that cut the lead to 28-7 before Sumter's late score.
"Well, you always feel good when you score, and Sumter felt real good because they scored a lot," Coach Terry said of his team breaking onto the scoreboard for the first time this season. "Hopefully we'll get to the point to where we can take advantage of situations and get into the end zone. That play was a big boost for our guys. You're losing and, yeah, you're moving the ball but the guys want to get into the end zone. It's good for the linemen as well as the skill guys."
The Tigers were originally scheduled to travel to Sumter next Friday but the Conway-Sumter contest was bumped up a week as Sumter's original Friday opponent, region foe St. James, could not take the field due to COVID-19 issues.
In this unusual COVID challenged season, teams in Region 6-5A are attempting to play home-and-home games against each other, with the first being considered non-region. Should only one game be played between the two teams, that one would be counted as a region game.
Sumter will once again attempt to journey to Murrells Inlet next week to take on St. James.
Terry said Conway will either play at Carolina Forest or host Socastee on Friday. Carolina Forest was unable to play Friday due to COVID quarantines and if the Panthers are still in COVID protocol on Friday the Tigers would draw a home opener against the Braves.
