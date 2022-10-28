The Sumter High football team took care of business on Friday, rolling past Conway 45-0 to complete a perfect run through Region V-5A. The Gamecocks were firing on all cylinders despite some late injuries as they prepare to open the playoffs at home next week. Their opponent is still to be determined, as they’re facing a team receiving an at-large bid.
John Peeples had a nose for the end zone, punching in four touchdowns and unofficially reaching the century mark on the ground as the Sumter offense was rolling all night long.
After trading punts on the first two possessions, the Gamecocks marched down the field behind a few strong runs from Peeples. He eventually punched in a 1-yard score to put the Gamecocks on the board.
Conway then handed the ball right back to Sumter on the next possession. A bad snap bounced into the end zone where Devin Grainger scooped it up and flipped the ball out of bounds for a safety.
Sumter then moved the ball quickly, as two 9-yard runs from Kam Fortune and a long pass from Pate Merchant to Jordan Heyward set up another short Peeples touchdown.
The Gamecock defense forced another 3-and-out before the offense quickly moved down the field. William Dinkins caught two passes on the drive, including a reception that put SHS on the one. Peeples again took it from there, giving Sumter a 22-0 lead.
Conway finally gained their first two first downs of the night on their next drive, one coming on a run from Justin Hill before Sumter gifted them a second with a false start. Conway did little with the momentum and punted again to give the ball back to Sumter.
The Gamecocks charged down the field with 2:16 remaining as they attempted to punch in one more score. Fortune was huge on the drive with multiple first-down runs, while the Merchant-Heyward connection remained strong for another first. Two more completions to Terrence Burgess kept the ball moving, but Sumter stalled at the 16 when Fortune was stopped just short of a first. Merchant nearly hit Fortune on a play-action pass on fourth and short, but Jamarious Woodbury batted the ball away to send the game into the half with Sumter leading 22-0.
Sumter put the game away quickly after the break. Merchant hit Heyward for a 69-yard touchdown less than a minute into the second half. Judah Keaton then added a 35-yard field goal as the lead stretched to 32-0.
The end of the game saw Sumter play a little more cautiously with personnel. Merchant was banged up on the field goal drive and didn’t come back into the game; he finished with 198 yards through the air, unofficially.
Peeples took the snaps at quarterback with Fortune lining up at running back until Fortune suffered his own injury. He came off the field with an apparent cramp and did not come back. Damon Glisson then came in for some impressive runs, which eventually set up Peeples’ fourth touchdown run of the night. Glisson then punched in his own touchdown to give Sumter the final score of 45-0.
