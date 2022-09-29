Both the Socastee Braves and the Sumter Gamecocks came out of the gate Wednesday night hitting on all cylinders.
Sumter scored at the 9:30 mark in the first quarter and the Braves answered four minutes later when quarterback Quadir Scott scampered in from 9 yards out to tie the score at 7-7. The score held up for the first quarter but would be the Braves’ only entry on the scoreboard for the night.
From that point, the Socastee engine bogged down and Sumter went on to a 35-7 region win.
The Socastee defense forced three turnovers in the game but the offense couldn’t capitalize. The Gamecocks’ team speed proved too tough for most of the game, bottling up the Braves’ offense on most plays.
The Gamecocks would score two more times before halftime. The Braves attempted a 30-yard field goal just before the half but it was blocked.
Socastee saw a bit of light as the second half began, recovering a fumble on Sumter’s first play of the third quarter. But a Socastee fumble on fourth down snuffed out the scoring chance.
Sumter finished the third quarter with a 35-7 lead. Both teams struggled with penalties during the third and fourth quarters. Neither could get a across the goal line in the fourth.
The loss drops the Braves to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in region play.
Head coach Ben Hampton said his team came out strong in the beginning but made too many uncharacteristic mistakes in the last three quarters.
“We battled hard early, then had too many mistakes to win,” he said. “We forced three turnovers but couldn’t convert any of them into points.”
As the game wore on, the Braves were hit with several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
“We need to play controlled and not let our tempers get in the way,” Hampton said.
Next week, the Braves face S.C. 707 rival St. James in a region battle.
