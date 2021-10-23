Sumter faced off against St. James with a chance to win the Region VI-5A title on Friday.

They took total control of the Sharks, winning by a commanding final score of 24-7 to secure a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and home field advantage.

The Gamecocks opened the game with a Zyeir Gamble touchdown.

Both teams were unsuccessful in their next drives, leaving them to punt. The Gamecocks were leading 7-0 with 6:32 in the first, and it stayed that way until Jabari Tiller intercepted the ball with one minute left in the first. While it did not result in a touchdown for the Gamecocks, it wouldn't take long for Tiller to find the end zone. He scored shortly after the beginning of the second, pushing the Sumter lead to 14-0.

After shutting down the Sharks' offense, the Gamecocks took their time as they then spent a majority of the second quarter making their way up the field. They got within 15 yards with eight seconds left in the first half when a field goal attempt by Judah Keaton made it through the uprights for a 17-0 lead at the end of the first half.

The Sharks started with the ball in the second half, and the Gamecocks made a crucial third down stop as Terrion Burgess came up with a sack, forcing the Sharks to punt. This gave the ball back to the Gamecocks with eight minutes left in the third.

Gamecock running Keion Brown then ran the ball from midfield for a touchdown to make it a 24-0 Sumter game with 57 seconds left in the third.

At the start of the fourth, St. James was able to get to the 17 yard line to set themselves up for a field goal when a flag was thrown against the Gamecocks. After another flag on the next play, the result brought the ball to the 3-yard line for a first down.

A throw from the Sharks' quarterback, Joey McMenamin, ended up in the hands of Gamble in the end zone for a Gamecock interception. The touchback gave Sumter possession with 8:46 to go on their own 20.

Only two plays later, Kirondre' Haynes on the Sharks stripped the ball from a Gamecock running back, giving them possession back on the 33-yard line. The Sharks were unable to score on that drive, giving it back to the Gamecocks.