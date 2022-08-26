SUMMERVILLE | Summerville defeated visiting Carolina Forest 38-7 in the Green Wave's season opener.
With running back Marquez Spells and receiver Yannick Smith leading the charge, Summerville pulled out to a 17-0 lead in the first half. Carolina Forest (1-1) did have success moving the ball through the air, but Summerville used a more balanced attack to drive up field and get better results.
Spells carried up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown run to open the scoring two minutes into the second quarter. Quarterback Campbell McCurry later capped a drive with a two-yard plunge into the end zone. Then Mason Ayers hit a 28-yard field goal as the final seconds of the second quarter expired.
Summerville added two rushing TDs and returned an interception for a score early in the second half while continuing to stifle the Panthers’ offense, which didn't score until the backups were in on a 47-yard TD run by Ethan Hamilton.
Carolina Forest will have another tough road contest next week when the Panthers head to Oceanside Collegiate.
