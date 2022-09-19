St. James is finally at a point where it can start preparing for the school’s first home varsity football game of the year.
After earlier delays in the artificial turf project forced the Sharks to swap home sites for two would-be home games, the crew worked nights and during a large portion of the weekend to put the process into the final stages.
Those should be completed no later than Wednesday, according to athletics director Collin Liggett.
“We’re having a good year,” Liggett said. “But but we’ve played one game in Charleston County and another in Berkeley County. … It’s exciting. It’s exciting for me to be a part of this first game on turf. It’s exciting for the community.”
St. James had no choice but to swap home sites with its first two opponents of the season, Waccamaw and Philip Simmons, after the project stalled some in July and August. The team was slated to be on the road for Weeks 2-4, so it then gave crews a bit of a buffer.
Still, until the middle of last week, it appeared as if the Sharks might lose Friday’s home game against Stratford, too. That’s when the crew began working nights, as well as a good chunk of Saturday and Sunday to finalize laying the turf atop the rock bed that had been sitting in various states for more than a month.
By Sunday late morning, most of the stenciling and design work had been completed, with the outer edges and final rolling left. After that, the crew would need to put down the recycled rubber tire that provides not only protection for athletes but a firmer base to keep it all intact.
“What they’ve accomplished this week, barring any unforeseen circumstances, we’re going to be at home,” Liggett said. “Looking at the forecast, I’m very confident we’ll be able to have that home game on Friday night.”
That will be welcome financially, too.
In addition to the two lost varsity home games for 2022, the school also lost expected revenue for three junior varsity games and two middle school games. Additionally, one scrimmage had to be moved to Aynor, meaning transportation costs that weren’t previously accounted for had to be added to the ledger.
In effect, the school and district will roll that deficit into 2023, when St. James will load up on home games. The varsity squad, for instance, will have seven contests played on its own turf, meaning the Sharks will have a chance to load up on gate revenue while severely decreasing travel costs.
Barring any 2023 game cancellations, the St. James varsity team will play Waccamaw, Philip Simmons, Myrtle Beach, Lake City, Ashley Ridge, Conway and Carolina Forest at home while only needing to travel to Stratford, Socastee and Sumter.
FINAL TUNE-UPS
While Socastee is off this week, the other eight area teams will be looking to work out any last-minute, in-game kinks before the start of region play.
Week 5 of the South Carolina football schedule will serve as the final non-region games for anyone prior to the most important portion of the regular season. After all, in just a week, games that play a huge role in playoff spots and/or seeding - such as St. James-Conway, Dillon-Loris and North Myrtle Beach-Wilson - will take place.
And for Myrtle Beach, the Seahawks will begin their gauntlet.
In successive weeks, coach Mickey Wilson’s team will face West Florence, Hartsville and South Florence, three teams all appearing in the Top 10 of the Class 4A state rankings.
“We have to continue to improve [against Marion] and gain experience as we go,” Wilson said. “We are getting ready to hit a tough slate in probably the toughest region in the state of South Carolina. You better strap it on and be ready to go.”
Myrtle Beach went into its open week with back-to-back wins over St. James and Socastee after dropping its first two games of the year to Camden and Conway.
Carolina Forest, which will play host to North Myrtle Beach this week, will have its open week next Friday before getting Conway at home on Oct. 7.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Green Sea Floyds (1-4) at Andrews (4-1)
Lake View (4-1) at Loris (4-0)
Marion (4-1) at Myrtle Beach (2-2)
Aynor (3-1) at Conway (2-3)
Stratford (0-4) at St. James (3-2)
North Myrtle Beach (1-3) at Carolina Forest (2-3)
Idle: Socastee (2-3)
