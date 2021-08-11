ABOUT THE SHARKS

Head coach: Tommy Norwood

Record: 9-17 in three seasons at St. James and 231-155 overall

Last year: 3-5, last place in Region VI-5A, missed state playoffs

Returning starters: Seven offense, six defense

Players to watch: WR Justice Williams, RB Patrick Gallagher, DE Bra’Lyan Smith-Sapp, LB Marcus Alston

Breakout candidate: Quarterback Joey McMenamin has a year of experience under his belt, and a healthy Justice Williams to throw to. It should mean some much bigger numbers this season.

Keys to success: The Sharks will need a better effort from an offensive line that frequently gets pushed around by the rest of this region. The size isn’t necessarily there, but there are plenty of bodies and a steady rotation could do the trick.