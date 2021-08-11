This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
The threshold for success at St. James is different.
The Sharks have spent the better part of their two decades of existence as an also-played in whatever region they were in, often knowing a trip to the postseason was going to happen — if they were lucky — once or twice during any given senior’s cycle through high school.
Tommy Norwood knows you have to walk before you can run.
“We’ve got to be able to get a playoff berth, or at least catch a smell of it,” the fourth-year coach said. “Then, we know we’re heading in the right direction.
"Once they get that taste in their mouth and have an opportunity to play when not everyone else is playing, that’s something they’ll never forget. Our kids need to believe they can have some success.”
Last year’s 3-5 finish in the pandemic-shortened season aside, that’s actually been the goal for some time. St. James hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015. Since the Sharks moved to Class 5A, there’s been only one time (2019) when they got close.
Changing that trend won’t be easy, especially with the likes of Sumter and Carolina Forest still expected to be competing for the Region VI-5A title and Socastee and Conway simultaneously doing their best to seize the region’s other guaranteed playoff berth.
And yet, a respectable 2021 season could go a long, long way.
“It would be really special. We've been working so hard. We want to win so badly,” senior defensive end Bra’Lyan Smith-Sapp said. “It would mean the world to me, the guys, the community. They’ve been showing up, whether we’re down by 30 or whatever. We want to make them proud.”
Smith-Sapp said the Sharks are maybe closer than some expect. Chances to prove it will come early and often, as six non-region games (Loris, Lake View, Johnsonville, North Myrtle Beach, Georgetown and Aynor) all come against lower-division teams. Three or four wins out of that bunch could mean some much needed confidence heading into the all-important region slate.
Either way, Norwood’s offense will need to catch up to the defensive progress that has already started during his tenure. The Sharks will mix in some option as a stop-gap for what will be another undersized line playing against much bigger defenses.
It could lead to a break or two along the way, and those crucial steps could change the narrative for this program.
“St. James ain’t a job for just anybody,” Norwood said. “If you come in here and think you’re going to go 10-0 or 9-1, that isn’t going to happen unless something really strange happens. Have we made some headway? Yes. Do we have a long ways to go? Yes.”
